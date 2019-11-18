Karen Hills on North London derby defeat and how far Spurs have come

"Come on you Spurs" echoed around the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday afternoon as the crowd looked to inspire their side to a result against Arsenal.

The Lilywhites had put in a resilient yet attacking display against their North London rivals and whilst it was still 0-0 at half-time, they were head and shoulders above the Women's Super League Champions.

Which is why when Kim Little scored the Gunners' first goal on 66 minutes, Spurs fans watching on still had belief their team could get something from the game.

All hope was shattered, though, when Vivianne Miedema took the ball around Tottenham's keeper, Rebecca Spencer, and extended their lead to two goals.

It wasn't meant to be for Karen Hills' and Juan Amoros' side on the day, but the performance was positive and one that will instil confidence throughout the squad going forward.

Results-based business

Speaking to the press post-match, Hills said: "It's very disappointing not to get the three points because that's what it's all about, but credit to Arsenal - they are champions for a reason.

"We set ourselves up to try and win every game. We're disappointed not to get the three points, but we frustrated them and were difficult to break down.

“We were unfortunate not to come in at half-time 1-0 up but we didn’t put those chances away.

"I’m extremely proud and pleased with every single one of our players.”

Shattering the glass ceiling

A new WSL attendance record was set on Sunday as 38,262 people turned up to watch the league's first North London derby.

As part of the FA's inaugural Women's Football Weekend, Tottenham were among a handful of clubs to host their fixture at the men's stadium - a fitting stage for a game of this magnitude.

It feels the sky is the limit for the women's game at the moment with attendance records consistently being broken and coverage increasing drastically.

"We've had the opportunity to play at Stamford Bridge, we've had to opportunity to play at the London Stadium, where we'd been the underdogs," Hills said.

"Today we had our big crowd behind us and I thought we managed the occasion really well.

"It's momentous for Spurs Women and it's incredible to see how far we've come. To bring the team here and see the support, we should all be proud.

"This shouldn't be a moment, it should be the norm in women's football."

Spurs have come a long way

The loss is, of course, disappointing to all involved at Tottenham. But they made life difficult for Arsenal and for most of the game - looked the better side.

"I thought the girls were outstanding," Hills went on. "Their concentration was second to none.

"We stayed in shape and were aggressive when we needed to be. They changed their shape a couple of times in the first half because they couldn't break us down."

It was fitting for the Spurs coaching duo to end their press conference with a moment of reflection, to look back on the eleven and nine years they've both spent at the club.

Juan Amoros spoke about his first experience with the club: “I went to watch a game against Millwall Lionesses and we lost six or seven-nil. I sent an eight-page report to Karen about what needed to change.”

Hills continued: "I remember when the girls took their kit home to clean it, I had to pick up sandwiches, pay the referee out of my account, I was asked if I could drive the minibus.

"It's been a process and it's been a journey - but one that I wouldn't change for the world."