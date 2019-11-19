Ryan Giggs: One of the greatest nights of my life

“It’s quiet in here – f***ing hell, we won!”

Ryan Giggs was in boisterous mood after his Wales side secured automatic qualification to Euro 2020 with a 2-0 win over Hungary.

Aaron Ramsey’s goals were enough to provide Giggs with ‘one of the greatest nights of my life’.

“It was a special, special night. There was no room for error.”

A career highlight for the man who won it all

Even for the most decorated player in British football history, Giggs says this is right up there with his finest achievements.

“I achieved a lot as a player but it’s different as a manager. I never got nervous as a player, but as a manager you’re nervous 24/7. You can prepare the team as best you can and then come game day its out of your hands really.”

Asked if this might finally win round the sizable portion of Wales fans skeptical over his appointment, Giggs joked: “I hope so. I’m struggling if it doesn’t”.

There was still time to look to the future, however.

“I don’t think it was a fantastic performance. We showed grit, we showed determination, but we need to improve, we need to be better on the ball. The players can get better with the help of the more experienced guys.”

“I’ll enjoy tonight, because you’ve got to enjoy tonight. But then I’ll start looking forward and looking for ways we can improve, because we have to.”

Rossi: 'We felt impotent'

Hungary manager Marco Rossi pulled no punches in assessing his side’s performance.

“We have a double-faced team. Away [matches] is played in a totally different way. I don’t know if we need a psychologist, some psychiatric thing. Until now we still have problems playing away. In the second half we felt impotent.”

The Italian rued his side’s injuries, with defender Willie Orban missing, but made no excuses:

“Today we suffer a lot from the physicality of [Kieffer] Moore, maybe with Orban we deal with this. The guys tried to fight but at this level it's not enough. Defenders made some mistakes and we underperformed going forwards. Wales absolutely deserved to win.”

On what he said to team after the game?

“Nothing.”