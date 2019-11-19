Bournemouth vs Wolves Preview: A closely battle awaits between the two sides.

Wolves travel to Dorset for a tasty clash against Bournemouth, as both sides have accumulated a total of 16 points each in eighth and ninth in the Premier League.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side are only ahead by a single goal.

Not for the last time this year...



⏪ @Raul_Jimenez9 rescued a point from the spot when we last visited the Vitality Stadium.



🍒🐺 pic.twitter.com/1ZCfRr77mu — Wolves (@Wolves) November 21, 2019

Team News:

Bournemouth’s David Brooks, Junior Stanislas, Charlie Daniels and Lloyd Kelly are all unavailable for Saturday’s clash due to injury.

Eddie Howe’s medical staff will provide late checks on Andrew Surman, Ryan Fraser and Joshua King who are in doubt.

"Joshua King will miss this game unfortunately, he picked up a hamstring strain very late in Norway’s second game,' confirmed Howe.

"David Brooks won't be fit, he won't make it either.

"Ryan Fraser will have a late test going into this game."

Wolves still remain without Willy Boly through a fractured fibula, while it is also unclear whether Adama Traore willl feature, after pulling out of the Spain squad during the international break.

Morgan Gibbs-White is also likely to miss out due to a back injury.

Tomorrow is only our 9️⃣th league meeting with @afcbournemouth in our 142-year history.



🍒🐺 pic.twitter.com/8QbSyTeXaJ — Wolves (@Wolves) November 22, 2019

Predicted line-ups:

Bournemouth: Ramsdale, Smith, S. Cook, Ake, Rico, H. Wilson, L. Cook, Billing, Fraser, Solanke, C. Wilson.

Wolves: Patricio, Dendoncker, Coady, Saiss, Doherty, Joao Moutinho, Ruben Neves, Jonny, Pedro Neto, Diogo Jota, Jimenez.

Form:

Bournemouth – LWDDL

Wolves - WWDLD

Ones to Watch:

Bournemouth – Philip Billing

The Danish midfielder whom was under David Wagner last season was highly unappreciated due to Huddersfield terrible form. Since joining the Cherries in central-midfield he has contributed to the team’s good start.

The 23-year-old has made 28 tackles in the Premier League so far this term, 11 more than any of his teammates.

Wolves – Joao Moutinho

The experienced midfielder, Moutinho’s role will be to exploit any gaps the hosts leave. He will also be challenged to break Bournemouth’s attacking play, something he has proved he is capable of in previous games.

Having created more chances (21), he has also made more tackles (43) than any other of his teammates in the competition this season.

Match information:

Wolves will travel down South to the Vitality Stadium to face ninth placed, Bournemouth.

Kick-off is scheduled for 3pm but the match will not televised in the UK.