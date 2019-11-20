Charlie Taylor signs new deal for Burnley

Charlie Taylor has signed a new contract that will keep him at Turf Moor for another five years and he is looking forward to playing the best football in his career with Burnley.

The left-back joined the Clarets from Championship side Leeds United in the summer of 2017 and his impressive performances have really seen him take flight in the Premier League.

A good start at Burnley

Taylor made his 50th appearance earlier this season and is now starting to become an ever-present figure in the plans of Sean Dyche.

As quoted by the Official Burnley Website, the 26-year-old said: “I’m delighted. I feel it’s a very stable club. It’s been in the Premier League now for a few years.

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time here so far and I’m looking forward to the next few years ahead.

“The next few years are hopefully the peak years of my career. I’ve signed up to Burnley to spend them here and hopefully, the best years are to come."

Competition?

The defender will be hoping for a start against Watford this weekend after an impressive performance in their 3-0 win over West Ham.

Taylor also commented on competition since his arrival in 2017 with Stephen Ward and new arrival Erik Pieters this summer.

“I’ve said before that all any professional wants to do is play. It’s been frustrating at times, but it’s also been worth it.”

“We have a very competitive squad, which bodes well for now and the future, and I’m delighted that I’m going to be part of it for the future.”