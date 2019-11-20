Burnley's November International round-up

The third international break brought mixed emotions for the Burnley players involved but does not appear to have left Sean Dyche with any fitness concerns.

Read on for the lowdown on the fortunes of the seven called-up Clarets.

Republic of Ireland

Robbie Brady and Kevin Long were both handed starts as Ireland beat New Zealand 3-1 in a friendly in Dublin.

The pair played the full 90 minutes, with Brady providing an assist for Derrick Williams' first-half strike.

Incidentally, Chris Wood was in action for the Kiwis before making an early return to his club.

Brady and Long dropped out of the side for a EURO 2020 qualifying decider against Denmark on Monday, with Jeff Hendrick drafted in.

The Irish could only manage a 1-1 draw, meaning they will have to seek a place at the finals through the playoffs in the Spring.

England

Nick Pope made a first competitive start for England away at Kosovo with qualification already secured.

He had to make three saves to preserve his clean sheet in the 4-0 victory.

At Under-21 level, Dwight McNeil, in spite of his impressive club form, was an unused substitute in a European Championship qualifier against Albania and a friendly in the Netherlands.

Northern Ireland

Bailey Peacock-Farrell, still waiting for a Burnley debut, kept his place between the sticks for Northern Ireland for their final qualifying matches.

A clean sheet against the Netherlands in Belfast was overshadowed by a penalty miss which scuppered any hopes of automatic progression.

And the subsequent trip to Germany proved miserable for the 23-year-old, with the 2014 world champions running riot in a 6-1 victory.

There were no glaring errors, but it was certainly a night to forget.

Peacock-Farrell, along with his clubmates from the Republic, will hope to help to side prevail in the playoffs.

Burnley's domestic season resumes on Saturday with a trip to 18th-placed Watford.

The final international break of the season comes in March, when more Clarets will hope to earn call-ups.