Chelsea vs Tottenham Women Preview: Revenge for Spurs?

The FA Women's Continental League Cup gets back underway, starting on Wednesday night as Chelsea host their London rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

This fixtures follow the inaugural Women's Football Weekend that saw Chelsea overcome Manchester United 1-0 at Kingsmeadow and the Lilywhites fall to a 2-0 defeat against Arsenal.

Can Spurs inflict revenge?

The two sides have met once already this season, when the Blues hosted Tottenham at Stamford Bridge on the Women's Super League's opening weekend.

Beth England's fourth minute screamer proved to be the difference on the day, but Karen Hills' and Juan Amoros' side will be looking to go one better on Tuesday night and secure a result against Emma Hayes' Chelsea.

The Blues are in much stronger form, however, having won all six of their last games - which includes wins over Arsenal and United.

Spurs, on the other hand, have won just three with victories against Crystal Palace, West Ham and Bristol City.

Their defeats came against Arsenal and United along with a 2-2 draw against West Ham in the Continental Cup.

What the Tottenham camp had to say...

Sunday's game against Arsenal may have ended in defeat, but there's a lot of positivity around the club.

Hills said to Spurs TV: “Everyone’s feeling really positive and on a high after the experience on Sunday.

“I think now we’ve shown that we can compete, and we’ve got a great squad with plenty of ability.

"It’s not easy for teams to go to play at Kingsmeadow, they get great crowds there on a regular basis, but we know our away support has also been amazing. It’s Chelsea v Spurs at the end of the day and we know it’s a big game for the fans."

Juan Amoros also touched on their previous loss to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge earlier in the season.

He said: “The performance at Stamford Bridge was the minimum standards that we want to play at this season and it was a good benchmark and it was good to see how far we have come.

“We have improved greatly since that game and now we want to try and make sure that we go through to the next round of the Conti Cup because at the end of the day, we want to try and win in every game and competition that we compete in.”

What the game means to both teams

Tottenham are currently third in Group D, whilst Wednesday night's rivals sit comfortably at the top, having won all three of their fixtures in the competition so far.

Spurs have won two of their group stage games so far against West Ham and Crystal Palace, but suffered defeat to Reading on match day one in September.

The Royals are in with a strong chance of qualifying from the group over the Lilywhites, but a win tomorrow would put Spurs in good stead as Reading are yet to play the group leaders.

Chelsea have won all three of their fixtures so far, overcoming Lewes, Palace and West Ham.

They're strong favourites to top the group, but their London rivals are set to be their toughest test in the competition so far.

Kick off is at 19:00 GMT on Wednesday night at Kingsmeadow in London, home of Chelsea FC Women.

Spurs will of course be looking to gain some form following the disappointing loss to Arsenal at the weekend and there's no better fixture to bounce back in than another huge London derby.