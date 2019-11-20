Arsenal Women vs Bristol City Women Preview: Conti Cup action continues

With Arsenal and Manchester City being the only clubs to lift the Continental Cup to date, the hosts look to defend their 2018 title which they achieved upon defeating City at Adams Park.

In defence of the title

As Group B stands, the visitors Bristol are currently in first place, one point clear of Arsenal who hold the second position.

Team News:

Joe Montemurro has a fully-fit squad at his disposal. Leah Williamson, Vivianne Miedema and Danielle van de Donk have played every minute for their respective national teams but have been reintegrated back into the squad with minutes against Spurs at the weekend.

After Tanya Oxtoby’s side came twice from two goals behind to draw against Reading over the weekend, Abi Harrison could be in doubt for Thursday clash as the number 21 limped off in the first half.

Predicted line-ups

Arsenal: Zinsberger, Evans, Williamson, Beattie, McCabe, Walti, Little, Van de Donk, Nobbs, Mead, Miedema.

Bristol City: Baggaley, Dykes, Sargeant, Evans, Allen, Brown, Humphrey, Wilson, Chance, Wellings, Salmon, Harrison.

What the managers had to say

Following Arsenal’s 2-0 away triumph over Tottenham, Montemurro expressed his satisfaction.

“I thought we were a little sloppy in the first half with our positioning and there were a couple of incidents that allowed them to gain a bit of confidence on the break. Our second-half performance was very good, however, because we regained our shape and took a couple of our chances.”

Whereas, Tanya Oxtoby believed her Bristol side showed an “unbelievable character.”

“We asked them to be compact and sit it and be clinical on the counter- they did that exceptionally well.

“I thought the character to come back from 2-0 down and 3-1 down is exceptionally, and this shows what this group has got in their locker.

“And they deserve that. They have all been working hard over the week and there have been some good performances.”

Form

Arsenal Women: W,W,W,W,D,W.

2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur Women

0-0 draw against Brighton and Hove Albion Women

8-0 win over Slavia Prague Women

1-0 win over Manchester City Women

4-0 win over Charlton Athletic Women

5-2 win over Slavia Prague Women

Bristol City Women: L,D,W,L,D,D.

3-3 draw against Reading Women

1-1 draw to London City Lionesses

1-2 loss to Tottenham Hotspur Women

2-1 win over Brighton and Hove Albion Women

1-1 draw to Liverpool Women

0-4 loss to Chelsea Women

Where and When?

The match is set to take place at Meadow Park with kick-off scheduled for 7:30pm.