Phil Neville hails new Lionesses recruit Dawn Scott as 'elite'

Dawn Scott, one of the top sports scientists in women's football, has officially joined the England National Team. Her role will be to support the Lionesses as they work towards the European Championship in 2021, which will be played on home soil. That preparation will start with the SheBelieves Cup to be played in the US from February, with Scott starting work at St. George’s Park in December.

Her past

Scott, who is one of the top sports scientists in the women's game, adds to a strong contingent both on and off of the pitch who come from the North-East. She has been integral in the USWNT's incredible successes, working closely with Jill Ellis to help the team to success in the 2015 and 2019 World Cups, and also a number of Olympics campaigns since she made the move across the pond in 2010.

Hailed by many as the secret to the USWNT's success, it could be this killer edge that is needed to guide the Lionesses as far as possible in Euro 2021 on home soil. England have suffered from a dip in form since their semi-final reaching World Cup campaign, and with the FA sticking by their guns and supporting Phil Neville across the way, every margin in which England can use to improve in comparison to their international counterparts is crucial.

As well as her major role working directly with the national team, she will help to build interaction between it and the Barclays FA WSL clubs in terms of physical performance and will be tight-knit with staff along the entire pathway. She will also work alongside a strong physical performance and nutrition team at St George's Park.

England's view

The Lionesses manager, Phil Neville, believes that Scott could make a substantial difference:

“I am delighted we have secured Dawn’s services as she has worked and succeeded at the elite level and knows what it takes to win on the world stage.

“She will work closely with my coaching staff and I know the players will be looking forward to getting started with Dawn. With our run to the World Cup semi-finals, this has been a positive year, but we still have much work to do to get to the next level.”

Baroness Sue Campbell later added: “We know the areas of our game we need to improve in order to be ready to win ahead of the Women’s EURO 2021. Securing Dawn’s services is a positive step in that direction and we welcome her back to the FA. She has played a central role in the success of the USA women’s team and we know that she will bring great insight and expertise to our team."