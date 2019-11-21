Fulham vs QPR Live Stream Score Commentary in EFL Championship 2019

ADVERTISEMENT
Lots of possession, little rewardOnly five times this season have Fulham amassed less than 65% possession in a match : the sort of figures Pep Guardiola's Manchester City post in the Premier League.
The difference, however, is the effectiveness and incisiveness of that possession. Too often this season have teams deployed a low block right in front of the Hammersmith End, and Fulham have laboured and laboured in vain, simply unable to forge an opening.
It's certainly not a creativity issue: the likes of Tom Cairney, Ivan Cavaliero and Anthony Knockaert are some of the most technically gifted players in the league. A lot of the issue, in fact, lies out wide.
Parker plays with inverted wingers (left-footed Knockaert on the right, right-footed Cavaliero on the left). It allows the pair to cut inside onto their stronger foot. However, when teams are putting ten men behind the ball and forming a low block, the middle of the park can become very congested - especially on a small pitch like the one at Craven Cottage. The idea is that the bombarding full-backs can offer the width going forward, but ultimately the full-backs haven't performed the task well enough and have found it difficult when teams double up out wide.
Reverting the wingers back to their natural wings would provide better width and balance, and would also supply Aleksandar Mitrović with more crosses : an alternative way for Fulham to score goals rather than trying to pass their way through every time.
Parker's approach for tomorrow
QPR - like every other side at Craven Cottage - will most likely look to frustrate Fulham and then release Hugill and Wells on the counter. In order to minimise the vulnerability on the break, perhaps Parker should order that his full-backs don't commit themselves too far forward, as this attacking approach is having little effect anyway due to the tight confines of the pitch.
Warburton's side, though, aren't incredibly strong at the back and have struggled against the better sides this season. Fulham's quality should pull them through whichever way Parker chooses to set up.
Jordan Hugill and Nahki Wells are bouncing off each other with great chemistry up front, while 21-year-old Eberechi Eze has lit up the Championship this season with his flair and audacity. The attacking midfielder has been arguably the best player in the league this season, but in order to take his game to another level, must start to perform in the 'big' matches.
It is something that can be said across the board at QPR, a club that - without doubt - have been flat-track bullies this year, not acquiring a single point against a side above them in the table.
Last time out, Hull City breezed past Fulham in a dismal 3-0 loss at Craven Cottage. The home fans will want a reaction tomorrow.