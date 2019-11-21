Crystal Palace vs Liverpool: The last five meetings

Liverpool travel to Crystal Palace this weekend looking to extend their unbeaten Premier League run to 13 games.

Roy Hodgson's side, meanwhile, are without a win in their last four games, after a tough run of fixtures against four of the current top six.

Meetings between these two sides have often struck-up closely fought ties.

5. Anfield, Premier League, Liverpool 1-2 Crystal Palace, April 2017

Palace's last win in this fixture was also the last time that Liverpool lost at Anfield in the Premier League. Two goals from Christian Benteke sealed the Eagles' third consecutive win away at Liverpool.

LIverpool took the lead in the 24th minute through a Philippe Coutinho free-kick.

However, Liverpool were left star-struck by Christian Benteke's equaliser just before half-time. The Belgian nudged home from inside the six-yard box after Yohan Cabaye struck a perfectly timed ball in from the right-hand side.

It was Benteke who then headed home the winner in the 74th minute after Liverpool failed to clear their lines from a corner.

4. Anfield, Premier League, Liverpool 1-0 Crystal Palace, August 2017

Crystal Palace travelled to Anfield in what was Frank de Boer's second game in charge.

Palace - with rumours of discontent surrounding their new manager already circling - held their own for much of the game.

However, the visitors were left ruing their errors in defence, after it was a mistake by Luka Milivojevic that led to the Liverpool winner. Sadio Mane snatched the ball away from the Serbian and then poked home for a narrow victory.

3. Selhurst Park, Premier League, Crystal Palace 1-2 Liverpool, April 2018

A late Mohammed Salah goal sealed a 2-1 victory for Liverpool, and solidified their third-place position in the Premier League.

Palace took the lead in the 13th minute through a Luka Milivojevic penalty, after Wilfried Zaha was brought down in the box.

Liverpool then equalised shortly after half-time through Mane. The Senegalese international hammered home after being left unmarked in the box.

It was then Salah who then sealed the victory for Liverpool in the 84th minute as the Egyptian capitalised on a mistake in the Palace defence.

2. Selhurst Park, Premier League, Crystal Palace 0-2 Liverpool, August 2018

The second game of the season for both sides saw Liverpool seal their fifth victory in a row at Selhurst Park.

James Milner scored Liverpool's first from the penalty spot on the verge of half-time.

The game's deciding moment came when Palace right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka was given a red card in the 75th minute after he was adjudged to be denying Salah a goal-scoring opportunity when through on goal.

The Reds then made sure of the victory in the closing stages, as Salah broke away on the counter-attack alongside Mane before the latter rounded the stranded Wayne Hennessey.

1. Anfield, Premier League, Liverpool 4-3 Crystal Palace, January 2019

The most recent encounter between the two sides was perhaps the best.

A battling Palace took the lead through Andros Townsend after an impressive passage of play led to the winger hammering home from ten yards out.

Liverpool began the second half urgently looking for their equaliser. They were rewarded with goals from Salah and Roberto Firmino, taking the lead inside seven minutes of the restart.

Roy Hodgson's side then equalised through a James Tomkins header in the 65th minute.

However, the Reds then took control of the game once more, and two goals in the last 15 minutes all-but sealed the game for Jurgen Klopp's side.

There was time for a late Max Meyer goal for Palace, but it was Liverpool who took the three points once more.