Report: Leicester determined to resist Chelsea advances for Ben Chilwell

Leicester City are reportedly determined to resist any advances from Frank Lampard's Chelsea for first-choice left-back Ben Chilwell.

The England defender has long been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge, with the club apparently interested in signing him should their transfer ban be lifted either in January or in the summer.

However, according to The Evening Standard, Chelsea will find severe resistance from Leicester, who are determined to keep the defender at the club.

England first-choice

Since breaking through at the King Power Stadium, Chilwell has put in some excellent performances. Displacing title-winning left-back Christian Fuchs, he has gone on to make 100 appearances in all competitions for the club, scoring twice and notching 11 assists.

He has also arguably had his best campaign to date so far this season, with his marauding runs down the left-flank become a trademark of Leicester City's displays under Brendan Rodgers. The 22-year-old put in a fantastic showing back in October, scoring and setting up two goals as the Foxes demolished Southampton 9-0 at St Mary's.

The Milton Keynes-born defender has also firmly established himself in the England set up under Gareth Southgate, having gone on to win nine caps for the Three Lions.

Valued at reportedly £60m by the hierarchy in the East-Midlands, Chilwell's contract is set to run until the summer of 2024. He has been linked with moves to the Premier League's traditional 'big six' before, with Manchester City and Liverpool having both been reported admirers but a move has yet to materialise.

Competition at Chelsea

Should he make the move to Stamford Bridge, he would find some competition in order to make the left-back berth his own. Marcos Alonso and Emerson have both been deployed by Lampard on occasion throughout the campaign and would likely be Chilwell's main competitors for the position.