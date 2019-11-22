Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leicester City: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Premier League Match 2019
Brighton and Leicester come together on Saturday afternoon in the Premier League | Photo: Getty/ Plumb Images

Potter on Leicester and Vardy…
Jamie Vardy has been in electric form for Leicester this season but Potter suggests that his side will be keeping a close eye on the whole Leicester squad during the match.

He said: "Leicester have been in good form recently and Jamie Vardy has been very clinical lately. But he'd be the first to say that it's as much about the team behind him too that are creating chances for him."

Rodgers on the international break…
Over the past fortnight, numerous Foxes departed for international duty and Rodgers has suggested it could be tough for his side to get back into the groove of the Premier League.

He said: “It’s important to press the reset button again.

They will all play different styles with the countries. It’s important they come back into the Leicester way of working.”

Leicester City Team News
There were slight doubts over the fitness of James Maddison and Jonny Evans due to a calf injury and illness respectively. The duo should be fine to return though. Meanwhile, midfielder Matty James has returned to training, with a loan move mooted for him in January.
Brighton & Hove Albion Team News
Potter has been given a significant boost with Leandro Trossard set to return to action having suffered an ankle injury on international duty. Meanwhile, Adam Webster is also likely to feature having recovered.

However, Jose Izquierdo is joined on the sidelines by forward Aaron Connolly with a hip problem, with Bernardo also out. Otherwise, centre-back Lewis Dunk is also not eligible to play having picked up five yellow cards so far this season.

What happened last time?
These two sides last met at the AMEX Stadium in November 2018 and it was a game that was not without controversy. Glenn Murray headed the hosts into an early lead on his 100th Premier League appearance, before James Maddison was given his marching orders for two quickfire yellow cards.

Jamie Vardy was introduced in the second-half and levelled matters from the spot following a foul on Kelechi Iheanacho, with both sides walking away with a point.

Leicester aiming to continue excellent form
Whilst it is true that Graham Potter has had a considerable impact at the AMEX, he definitely has his work cut out for him. Facing Leicester, the Seagulls go up against one of the most in-form sides in the entire Premier League, currently sitting second after their 2-0 win against Arsenal before the international break.
Different managers, same philosophies
It could be fair to say that fans of both the Seagulls and the Foxes are much more enjoying the football served up by both Graham Potter and Brendan Rodgers in comparison to their predecessors. The new Brighton boss has the Seagulls playing a much more expansive and free-flowing style of play, whereas Chris Hughton was at times criticised for being far too conservative.

Meanwhile, Rodgers has transformed the Foxes and they are now a much more entertaining side than during the drab reign of Claude Puel.

As a result, we could be in for an entertaining game on the coast.

Gooood afternoon!
Finally, the Premier League is back! It’s been a long international break but we’re delighted to be bringing you LIVE coverage this weekend and we continue with Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leicester City from the AMEX Stadium. Kick-off is slowly but surely coming up a 3pm this afternoon so make sure you tune in then!

 

