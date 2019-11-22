Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leicester City: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Premier League Match 2019

ADVERTISEMENT
He said: "Leicester have been in good form recently and Jamie Vardy has been very clinical lately. But he'd be the first to say that it's as much about the team behind him too that are creating chances for him."
He said: “It’s important to press the reset button again.
They will all play different styles with the countries. It’s important they come back into the Leicester way of working.”
However, Jose Izquierdo is joined on the sidelines by forward Aaron Connolly with a hip problem, with Bernardo also out. Otherwise, centre-back Lewis Dunk is also not eligible to play having picked up five yellow cards so far this season.
Jamie Vardy was introduced in the second-half and levelled matters from the spot following a foul on Kelechi Iheanacho, with both sides walking away with a point.
Meanwhile, Rodgers has transformed the Foxes and they are now a much more entertaining side than during the drab reign of Claude Puel.
As a result, we could be in for an entertaining game on the coast.