Which number nine made the best start to life in the Premier League

Joelinton has had a tough start to the season on Tyneside but is it the worst of any other number nine Newcastle United have had.

Below we take a look at every number nine Newcastle have had in the Premier League and rank them one to nine based on goals and assists after 12 games.

9 - Dwight Gayle

Gayle was a magnificent server in the Championship scoring nine goals in the first 12 games of the season.

However, Gayle struggled for form and service from his teammates managing two goals in 12 games with coming in heavy defeats against Chelsea and Manchester United.

Gayle's goals in the Championship propelled the Magpies to the title which should not be forgotten, however, he has struggled to establish himself in the Premier League.

8 - Joelinton

It has not been the start many wanted from the £40 million record signing.

Joelinton has found it difficult leading the line for a struggling Newcastle side. He has just the one goal to his name this season, the winner against Tottenham Hotspur which proved what he is capable of when provided with good service.

However, if Joelinton's goal drought continues it may not be long until Steve Bruce looks to take the 23-year old out the firing line.

7 - Obafemi Martins

The Nigerian international struggled to settle on Tyneside immediately which showed on the pitch as then manager Glenn Roeder having to defend his new signing claiming he would come good.

However, Martins did repay the Magpies with 28 goals in 88 league games and his return of 4 goals in 12 games was not the worst record.

This included a brace against Blackburn Rovers helping Newcastle to a 2-1 away win and who could forget that long-range effort against Spurs.

6 - Salomon Rondon

Despite spending just one season on Tyneside, Rondon endeared himself to the Geordies with his resilience and commitment on the pitch.

As well as his application he managed four goals and two assists after 12 games for a side that was in the bottom three.

However, it took Rondon seven games before finding the net in the Premier League as he grabbed a winning brace against Bournemouth.

A fan favourite who would have scored more goals if he did not miss five of the first nine league games.

5 - Andy Cole

Newcastle's first number nine in the Premier League era got off to a blistering start only failing to score in five of his first 12 games.

He managed to find the net nine times in 12 games, however, did not manage any assists which only gets him the number five spot on this list.

4 - Andy Carroll

Before making his big-money move to Liverpool Andy Carroll had the life every young Newcastle fan wanted.

During the 2010/11 season, Carroll had scored an impressive seven goals as well as contributing 5 assists.

This included a hat-trick against Aston Villa and the only goal in a 1-0 win over Arsenal.

Newcastle were on course for a terrific season before he was snatched up by Liverpool in January on deadline day.

3 - Alan Shearer

Newcastle's record goal-scorer and local hero only just makes the top three for starts in the number nine shirt.

Do not let that distract you from the fact he had a good start of netting nine goals and setting up his teammates twice.

He missed three games inside the first 12 matches of the season which may have hampered his ability in front of goal.

He won everyone's hearts on Tyneside but does not win the top spot on this list.

2 - Les Ferdinand

Sir Les had the best start to the season of any Newcastle player to wear the number nine in the Premier League smashing in 14 goals in just 12 games.

He was part of the squad that saw Newcastle ultimately surrender a healthy lead to Man United and surrender the league title.

He joined in the summer and his 14 goals helped propel the Magpies to the top of the league as Kevin Keegan's entertainers became nearly everyone's second team.

1 - Papiss Cisse

Who could forget that half-season Cisse had after joining from Freiburg. He scored the winner on his debut against Villa which was a symbol of what was to come.

He scored arguably the goal of the decade at Stamford Bridge as well as an extraordinary goal against Swansea City.

The Senegalese international took the league by storm managing 13 and two assists in 12 games.

The partnership he struck up immediately with Demba Ba, Hatem Ben Arfa and Yohan Cabaye helped Newcastle finish fifth and qualify for the Europa League.

He did not score the most goals in his first 12 games, however, the impact he had on the team and that season makes him an easy pick at number one and will go down in Newcastle history for that goal against Chelsea.