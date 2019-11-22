Watford vs Burnley Preview: Hornets eye back-to-back wins after breaking duck 

Watford host Burnley on Saturday hoping their long-awaited first victory against Norwich ignites their season.

After drawing five and losing six of their first 11 matches, they survived a Christian Kabasele red card to claim three points on the road in East Anglia.

Another win this weekend would put Quique Sanchez Flores' side on the verge of climbing out of the bottom three.

Burnley, meanwhile, will be determined to deliver an accomplished away performance after they allowed their levels to briefly plunge in a 3-0 reverse at Sheffield United earlier this month.

The Clarets responded with an emphatic victory against West Ham but will need to improve their travelling form - just three points from six this term - to remain in the top half.

Back in January, this fixture ended in a goalless draw, with both goalkeepers on form.

Team news

Watford are set to be without a number of players across all three outfield departments.

In defence, Kabasele is suspended while Sebastian Prodl remains out with a knee injury.

Midfielders Tom Cleverley (heel), Roberto Pereyra (hamstring) and Domingos Quina (groin) are all set to be sidelined.

And summer arrival Danny Welbeck, who has played only 208 league minutes thus far, is unavailable as he struggles with a hamstring problem.

There are fewer concerns for Sean Dyche, with Johann Berg Gudmundsson (hamstring) and Matej Vydra (hip) the only definite absentees.

Danny Drinkwater, on loan from Chelsea, is continuing to build his fitness as he eyes a league debut.

Predicted line-ups

Watford: Foster; Janmaat, Mariappa, Dawson, Cathcart, Holebas; Doucoure, Capoue, Hughes; Deulofeu, Gray.

Burnley: Pope; Bardsley, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor; Hendrick, Cork, Westwood, McNeil; Wood, Barnes.

The managers

Flores knows his side will have to overcome resolute opposition on Saturday if they are to begin building momentum.

"They are a very good team, the kind of team which is a good example for all of us," he said, as quoted by watfordfc.com.

"They have been together for a long time. They are really tough, have two strong strikers and defend well like a group. We have confidence in our system, in our players and how we can play. I hope we can do it."

Dyche, who managed Watford before taking over at Burnley in 2012, feels their quality has been disguised by their frustrating results.

"I don’t think they have performed as badly as maybe the results have gone," he said, as quoted by burnleyfc.com.

"They had a very important result against Norwich and the manager will be trying to instil the things he’s wanted. They’ll feel better about themselves after getting the win.

"I see a good group of players [there]. I thought we were a good group of players last season and didn’t get off to a good start. Sometimes it happens."