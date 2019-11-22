West Ham United vs Tottenham Hotspur: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Premier League Match 2019

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch West Ham United vs Tottenham Hotspur Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, one of your options is Sky Sports.
If you want to watch it on the internet, VAVEL UK is your best option!
Predicted XI's:
West Ham United: Roberto; Fredericks, Diop, Ogbonna, Masuaku; Antonio, Noble, Rice, Anderson; Haller, Ajeti.
Tottenham Hotspur: Gazzaniga; Aurier, Sanchez, Alderweireld, Davies; Sissoko, Winks, Lo Celso; Moura, Kane, Son.
Tottenham Hotspur: Team news
For his first match in charge Jose Mourinho will be without the services of Erik Lamela, Hugo Lloris and Michel Vorm while Tanguy Ndombele and Jan Vertonghen will be assessed ahead of Saturday’s match.
West Ham United: Team news
There will certainly be changes to the Hammers' starting XI considering Michail Antonio's comeback from a muscle injury and the poor form of multiple first-team players.
Alongside Antonio, Mark Noble, Winston Reid and Jack Wilshere are also available for selection.
Will the recent managerial save Spurs' season?
After managing only 14 points out of 12 Premier League games while suffering a 7-1 humiliation from the hands of FC Bayern Munchen in the UEFA Champions League, Tottenham have sacked Mauricio Pochettino and replaced him with Jose Mourinho. And that might bring the low-balling Spurs team the spirit and the hunger needed to get them back on the right track.
Hammers looking for a must needed win
After a very good start to the season, Manuel Pellegrini's West Ham have recently hit a bad patch of performances that seen them sit 16th in the league, only five points away from European places. But a loss might potentially see them drop into the relegation zone soon with Watford and Southampton actively looking to climb up the league standings.
This will be the first game after the two-week international break as both teams are in their respective downs of form and looking to climb up the table.
The West Ham United vs Tottenham Hotspur match will be played at the London Stadium, in London, England. The kick-off is scheduled at 12:30 BST.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 Premier League match: West Ham United vs Tottenham Hotspur! My name is Alan Rzepa and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it unfolds live here on VAVEL.