 Birmingham City Women vs Chelsea WSL Preview: Blues in search of extending league advantage.

Sunday’s clash will mark their sixth encounter with their first meeting dating back to 2016. However, the Blues hold a better position in the head-to-head, unbeaten in their last five WSL trips to Birmingham, keeping a clean sheet in every game.

City, on the other hand, have lost four of their five previous games this season, the only win came in their last home match, a 2-0 victory against Liverpool.

Since their stumble against Birmingham in January, the visitors have extended their unbeaten run to12 in the WSL, bagging 36 goals and conceding just eight.

Only Fara Williams (4) has registered more assists in the league this season than Chelsea’s Fran Kirby.

Last time out:

Their first-ever meeting dates back to 2014 when the two sides met in 2-1 Birmingham City victory.

In their seven matches, Chelsea have prevailed four times, while Birmingham City has only beat league leaders once. The remaining two have ended up in draws.

Down memory lane:

Fran Kirby scored her first goal as a Blue against Birmingham City in 2015.

Matchday -2! 🤩@FranKirby scored her first goal as a Blue against Sunday's opponent Birmingham! ⚽️#FlashbackFriday pic.twitter.com/g6UumqXonF — Chelsea FC Women (@ChelseaFCW) November 22, 2019

Predicted line-ups:

Birmingham: Hampton, Arthur, Scott, Halloway, Jordan, Whipp, Visalli, Gregory, Scofield, Grant, Walker.

Chelsea: Berger, Mjelde, Bright, Ericsson, Andersson, Cuthbert, Ingle, Ji, Bachmann, England, Reiten.

Once a Blue..

Chelsea’s defender, Jonna Andersson has committed her future at the club by extending her contract through 2022.

Great news! 📝@JAndersson25 is here to stay until 2022! 💙 pic.twitter.com/0WHGiOJKPZ — Chelsea FC Women (@ChelseaFCW) November 22, 2019

As it stands, Chelsea are current league leaders, one point clear of second-placed Manchester City.

While an out of form, City sit in 10th place of the Women's Super League, two points clear of the relegation zone.

Where and When?

The game will take place at Damson Park with kick-off set for 2:45 pm. For those who cannot attend the game, it will be broadcasted live on BT Sport.

Birmingham City will want to move up clear of the relegation zone, while the visitors hope to extend their unbeaten run to seven consecutive games.