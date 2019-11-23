Sean Dyche hails Burnley response after 'poor' first half against Watford

Sean Dyche applauded his Burnley side for showing greater 'edge' in the second half as they emphatically secured a first away win of the season against Watford.

Chris Wood opened the scoring on 53 minutes before late strikes from Ashley Barnes and James Tarkowski made sure of the points.

'I marvel at the resilience'

The lowly hosts had edged the first half, with Gerard Delofeu twice testing Nick Pope.

And Dyche says Burnley had to dig in to resist their advances, admitting the final score may have flattered his team.

"It was a poor first half from us," he said, as quoted by burnleyfc.com. "We were a long way off, never got a grip of things and the defensive unit and our resilience kept us in it.

"That's a really important asset to have and I marvel at it. It's unlikely you are going to dominate 90 minutes in the Premier League, but when that's happening you have to do all the basics well and the ugly, hard yards.

"We went out in the second half with a firmer edge and gave a more clear-minded performance and got our rewards.

"In the end, I don’t think it was a 3-0 game, but we will take that gladly!"

Back-to-back wins

Burnley are up to sixth in the table after consecutive 3-0 triumphs.

Saturday's success appears all the more significant in light of their lacklustre performance on their last away trip, which ended in a resounding defeat at the hands of Sheffield United.

But the Clarets have now proven that to be a rare lapse and, after 13 games, are almost halfway to the coveted 40-point mark.

"We've only had that one blip, at Sheffield United and we said that had to be a one-off," Dyche recalled.

"I think we've reacted really well and to see that bounce-back in the last two games is really important.

"The principles we've built here for a long time were on show and even in the first half, when we were below par, it's about staying in the game.

"We did that and knew we could improve. We did that and found the big moments and that’s what it’s about."

Burnley will now look to make it a hat-trick when they host Crystal Palace next weekend.