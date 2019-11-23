Brighton & Hove Albion 0-2 Leicester City: Foxes consolidate second with goals from Perez and Vardy

Leicester City made it five Premier League victories in a row on Saturday afternoon as they beat Brighton & Hove Albion 2-0 at the AMEX Stadium.

Brendan Rodgers' troops were dominant throughout the first-half and really should have taken the lead. However, it took until mid-way through the second period for the net to bulge as Ayoze Perez polished off a wicked counter-attack.

Leicester's resilience paid off again in the closing stages as they were awarded a penalty for a foul on Demarai Gray. Jamie Vardy saw his spot-kick saved, with James Maddison heading in on the follow-up. VAR ruled out the strike for encroachment though, with Vardy then putting his second effort in to wrap up the win.

Story of the Match

Leicester miss early chances

It was a rapid start for the visitors at the AMEX Stadium, as they created numerous early chances to take the lead. First, Perez was unfortunate to see his header from a tight angle bounce off of the crossbar, before Harvey Barnes also lifted an effort over.

Mathew Ryan was then called into action as Vardy found space from a free-kick to flick a header goalward but the Brighton man did well to tip the ball over the bar. The Australian international had to be on top form again to dive to his right and tip away a Barnes shot that looked to be trickling into the bottom corner.

Leicester did not have it all their own way though as the Seagulls spurned a great chance to claim the lead going into half-time. Unmarked from a corner, Shane Duffy headed high over the crossbar.

Leicester trademark returns

The hosts were far better after the break and managed to pin Leicester back into the own half. Intriguingly though, that appeared to suit the Foxes as they threatened on the counter-attack. Somehow they did not open the scoring as Vardy squared the ball for Perez, with the Spaniard seeming sure to score only to delay his shot.

That combination did pay dividends though as the former England striker once again broke at pace. He charged into the penalty area and again played the ball to Perez who this time made no mistake to tuck the ball underneath Ryan.

Rodgers' men continued to threaten on the counter throughout the second period and Ryan denied both Vardy and Maddison.

VAR-dy gets his goal

Just as everyone thought the game had avoided any VAR drama, it certainly made up for lost time. Substitute Gray made an instant impact as he won a penalty only seconds after being introduced. Vardy was the man to step up and saw his effort saved by the fantastic Ryan. The goalkeeper was unfortunate though as the ball fell straight to Maddison, who nodded in the rebound.

However, due to encroachment by both sides before the ball was kicked, VAR recommended the penalty be retaken. This time, Vardy coolly stroked the ball into the bottom corner to take his count to 12 Premier League goals for the season and secure the three points for Leicester, who remain second.

Elsewhere, Brighton sit in 12th after only their second home league defeat of the campaign.

Takeaways

Leicester on fire

It's now five consecutive Premier League victories for Leicester City under Brendan Rodgers - an aspect that has seen them go three points clear in second and a huge ten clear of fifth position. Their assignment at the AMEX was tough considering Brighton's form on home soil but they passed that test with flying colours and look a fantastic bet to return to the UEFA Champions League next season.

Counter-attack still profitable for Leicester

With Rodgers altering the Foxes' style of play since he arrived at the club, they have not really used the counter-attacking style that served them so well when they won the league. That could not have been more different today. Throughout the second-half, the East-Midlands outfit soaked up plenty of pressure and then broke at speed, with their first goal coming from a speedy counter-attack.

It just goes to show that they can still employ the method that won them the league.

Brighton off target

Graham Potter's men put in an admirable showing throughout the match but they weren't able to threaten quite enough. The Seagulls did not get a single shot on target throughout the entire match and whilst Leicester are a formidable team defensively, they will have to improve if they are to remain away from the relegation zone this season.