Crystal Palace 1-2 Liverpool: Klopp's juggernaut rolls on as late winner downs Palace

Liverpool were far from their usual effervescent selves at Selhurst Park, but once again showed their resourceful mentality, digging deep to record another monumental win and extend their unbeaten run to 30 Premier League games - just one shy of the club record.

Jurgen Klopp’s side were considerably disjointed in the first forty-five minutes as they failed to muster a shot on target despite dominating the lion’s share of possession. Indeed, they would’ve found themselves behind at the break after James Tomkins bundled in from Luka Milivojevic’s free-kick but for the intervention of VAR, which ruled that Jordan Ayew had pushed Dejan Lovren in the box.

A warning shot across the bow for the Reds, Liverpool were much improved in the second half, creating pockets of space through intricate one-twos in the middle of the park. Sadio Mane missed a glorious chance to get the Premier League leaders in front after Jordan Henderson’s through-ball carved open the Palace defence, before breaking the deadlock moments later when his sliced effort ricocheted in off the post.

Far from the most attractive goal he has scored, it was arguably one of the most important, setting Liverpool on the path to victory. Trent Alexander-Arnold almost made it 0-2 when his corner flashed across the face of the goal, narrowly evading the head of Dejan Lovren, before Roberto Firmino was brilliantly denied by Gaita in a 1vs1.

Failure to put the game to bed almost cost the Reds dearly when Wilfried Zaha converted his first goal of the campaign to make it 1-1, before late drama saw Roberto Firmino convert after a scramble in the box, ensuring Liverpool remain six points clear at the Premier League summit.

International break hangover results in sloppy first-half

A team that has been encapsulated several labels this season – eccentric, thrilling, an unstoppable attacking machine and a dogged, resilient force – Saturday’s first half performance was as laborious as Klopp’s side have been all season.

Oxlade-Chamberlain, who has been Liverpool’s in-form man of late, struggled to make an impact down the left-hand flank in place of Mohamed Salah, who was only fit enough to make the bench, while aimless crosses into the six-yard box were bread and butter for Gary Cahill and James Tomkins.

The two Palace centre-halves were the spearhead of a dogged defensive rearguard from Hodgson’s side, with the latter blocking Sadio Mane’s shot after neat play down the right from Firmino. The hosts grew in confidence as the first half wore on, showing far more attacking ingenuity than they displayed against Chelsea prior to the international break.

Indeed, the first big chance of the game would fall their way as Cheikhou Kouyate found Jordan Ayew inside the area, whose should have done better after his prodded effort went wide of the post. It marked the first of several warning signs for Klopp’s men as Gary Cahill saw his header graze off the top of the bar before James Tomkins powered home a header from Milivojevic’s freekick.

Roy Hodgson had clearly identified Trent Alexander-Arnold as a potential weakness within the Liverpool side, attempting to isolate Wilfried Zaha in a 1vs1 situation against the right-back at every available opportunity. It was a strategy that almost paid dividends when Zaha was adjudged to have been bundled over near the corner flag, with the resulting set piece converted to give the hosts a deserved lead, before further VAR controversy ensued, sparking chants of ‘f*** VAR’ from the home supporters.

Very much the definition of a ‘post-international break performance’, Liverpool required a big second half to get the job done and deliver another blow to their title rivals.

Klopp's mentality monsters come up trumps again

Moving the ball with a greater tempo after the interval, the Reds were far more creative, gaining space in the midfield areas as they attempted to exploit Palace’s growing endeavour. As the hosts committed more men forward, the Reds flexed their counter-attacking qualities, with Alisson’s quick distribution picking out Henderson in space in the middle of the park.

The Liverpool’s captain’s eye of the needle pass in between the Palace defenders produced the first real opening for the away side, enabling Mane to break through on goal. Albeit producing an uncharacteristic miss, the Senegal international would make amends moments later, slicing a shot in off the post from Liverpool’s first shot on target.

The strike means he has now scored in each of his last five Premier League games against Crystal Palace, taking his tally to twelve goals for the season so far. From then, the league leaders showed far more maturity and control and should’ve killed the game off when Trent Alexander-Arnold’s in-swinging corner narrowly evaded Dejan Lovren and Mane before going out.

Roberto Firmino would also be denied from close range after an intricate move saw the Brazilian burst forward in acres of space. As so often proves, the Reds would be made to rue their missed opportunities when Wilfried Zaha bagged his first goal of the season against the run of play following great work from former-Liverpool striker Christian Benteke.

Staring down the barrel of a potentially damaging draw, Klopp's side once again dug deep, delivering the latest statement of their refusal to lie down ina growing reel of 'mentality monsters'.

Roberto Firmino was the beneficiary of a scramble inside the box, prodding the ball into the back of the net to end a run of nine games without a goal.

Every time questions are levelled at this side, the Reds find a way to pull themselves over the line. A team now accustomed to delivering at the death, the frequency with which Liverpool are delivering answers, even when far from their best, extends far beyond the bounds of luck. Instead, it is a reflection of the widespread qualities of Klopp’s juggernaut; a seemingly unstoppable machine who always, always seem to find a way.

Manchester City thought this was finally the afternoon were Liverpool stuttered. Once again, they were wrong.