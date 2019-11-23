'It wasn't a mistake by VAR' Hodgson admits after Tomkins sees header ruled out

Roy Hodgson admitted that VAR made the right decision after disallowing James Tomkins’ opener for Crystal Palace against Liverpool.

VAR the centre of more headlines as Liverpool beat Palace

The Eagles, who were the better side in the first half, displaying plenty of defensive resilience and resolve to restrict the Premier League leaders to half chances, thought they had a deserved opener when Tomkins converted Luka Milivojevic’s free kick.

However, after a lengthy stoppage in play, the technology viewed that Jordan Ayew had fouled Dejan Lovren at the near post in his attempts to get a telling touch towards goal. A let off for Liverpool, who struggled to get going in the first forty-five, the decision polarised opinion, providing the latest controversy around VAR.

A decisive moment in the match, Liverpool would go on to emerge as eventual winners following goals from Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino after the break, either side of Wilfried Zaha’s goal which threatened to strike a blow into their title challenge. The result ensured that the Reds maintained their eight-point lead at the Premier League summit.

Hodgson admits the technology got it right against Liverpool

Reflecting on the most debated moment of the match, Roy Hodgson was honest in his admission that VAR got the call right.

“I don’t want to get involved in those things. The only point I will make and I have made it many times already. There has been such a hoo-ha over Arsenal’s supposed third goal against us which should have won them the game and what a wicked mistake VAR made.”

“All I’ll say to you is the foul at the near post in that instance, where McArthur is bundled over by the player who bundles him over to flick it on for the goal. That was a much clearer and worse foul which luckily for us VAR picked up.”

“It wasn’t a mistake from VAR and I don’t think this was a mistake from VAR either. There was a foul at the near post, Jordan did unfortunately push Lovren and VAR picked it up and disallowed it.”