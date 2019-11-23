Arsenal vs Liverpool Women Preview: Can the Gunners keep momentum going?

Liverpool will make the trip to London on Sunday to face Arsenal in the FA Women's Super League.

This will be arguably be the Merseyside club's biggest test of the season so far as they come up against an in-form Gunners side who sit third in the table on goal difference.

Previous meetings

The Reds don't have a particularly good record against Arsenal, winning just one of their last seven meetings, which came in a 2-1 victory back in July 2017.

Liverpool last picked up points against the Gunners in a 4-4 draw in May 2017.

Since then, Arsenal have won four on the bounce, twice scoring five in one game.

Their firepower could prove to be too much for Vicky Jepson's side and based on previous score lines, damage limitation may be the aim heading into this fixture.

Arsenal in fine form

The hosts come into this game on the back of a huge North London derby victory over Tottenham Hotspur.

Kim Little and Vivianne Miedema fired two against Spurs to earn three points on a historic weekend in Women's Football.

In midweek, Joe Montemurro's side put seven past Bristol City to remain top of Group B in the FA WSL Continental Cup.

They've also had some high-scoring Champions League results, most recently with an 8-0 home win over Slavia Prague.

Worrying times for Liverpool

It hasn't been the most promising start to the season for Jepson's side as they sit rock bottom of the WSL.

With only a draw to their name in their opening six league games, the Reds have a huge task on their hands to ensure they remain in the top flight next term.

Continental Cup results have been hit and miss, with some fantastic results against Coventry and in midweek against Blackburn Rovers but they look unlikely to qualify from Group A as they sit fourth on only six points.

Predicted line ups

Arsenal: Zinsberger, Evans, Williamson, Beattie, McCabe, Walti, Little, Van de Donk, Nobbs, Mead, Miedema

Liverpool: Preuss, Robe, Bradley-Auckland, Fahey, Jane, Lawley, Roberts, Bailey, Charles, Sweetman-Kirk, Clarke

Liverpool need goals, but defensive stability will be key

The Reds have scored just one WSL goal this season, when Melissa Lawley scored from the spot in their 1-1 draw at home to Bristol City.

Their lack of goals from open play will be concerning for Jepson, as they're not short of quality in attacking areas.

Courtney Sweetman-Kirk netted 10 for Liverpool last season, making her the seventh top-scorer in the league.

Niamh Charles and Jess Clarke have plenty of pace and are dangerous going forward, but the final product just hasn't been there so far in 19/20.

Goals is something the Reds need to add to their game if they're to maintain their status in the top flight, but Arsenal may not be the team to open themselves up against.

Jepson must ensure her team play the opposition before them and the Gunners just can't seem to stop scoring, meaning Liverpool's defensive structure will be crucial if they're to get anything against Montemurro's side.

Keeping Miedema quiet

The Arsenal forward has recorded a goal or an assist in her last four WSL matches.

The 23-year-old was the league's top goalscorer last season, finding the back of the net 22 times.

She's become a vital player in Montemurro's system and she'll be looking to wreak havoc on Sunday afternoon when the Merseyside club travel to Meadow Park.

Sophie Bradley-Auckland and Niamh Fahey are most likely to start in the centre of defence for Liverpool and will be tasked with restricting Miedema's game and ensuring she doesn't add to her goal tally.

Time to turn things around?

A respectable defeat would be seen as a positive for Liverpool heading into this game, given the contrasting form of both sides.

A win is unlikely for Jepson's reds but should they manage a draw against the reigning champions, it could be an opportunity for Liverpool to kick on and start picking up some more positive results.

Kick-off is at 14:00 GMT on Sunday November 23.