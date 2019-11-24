Caglar Soyuncu praised by Brendan Rodgers following Brighton win

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has praised defender Caglar Soyuncu for his development whilst he has been at the King Power Stadium.

The Turkish centre-back has been highly impressive throughout the campaign, forging a brilliant partnership with Jonny Evans in the heart of the Foxes' defence. That pairing has seen the club rack up the best defensive record in the Premier League having only conceded eight goals in 13 matches so far.

'He's the type of defender I like'

Soyuncu again put in a brilliant showing on Saturday afternoon as they earned their fourth consecutive league clean sheet as they beat Brighton and Hove Albion 2-0.

Following the match, Rodgers suggested that the 23-year-old has developed considerably in his time in charge at the club despite initially being behind Harry Maguire in the pecking order. He said: "He’s fantastic. He’s really developing his stature in the game now. He’s the type of defender I like.

"He’s quick, he’s aggressive, he defends forward. He’s always looking to win it. What he’s been much better in is having that patience at times when you can’t win it. He was very good."

'We're developing our game'

It wasn't just their imperious defensive play at the AMEX Stadium that had supporters purring throughout the match though - the Foxes were also terrific in attack. Carving out numerous chances during the first-half, a fantastic counter-attack led by the irrepressible Jamie Vardy allowed Ayoze Perez to open the scoring.

As a matter of fact, the Foxes had a few opportunities on the break, harking back to the adrenaline-fueled style of play that saw the club lift the Premier League crown in 2015/16.

Rodgers told that despite his side now becoming more accustomed to having possession of the ball, they are still able to hit teams on the break if required.

The Northern-Irishman said: "What’s nice is how we’re developing our game. Everyone associated Leicester with the counter-attack but now we can see there are different dimensions to this team.

“We can have the ball and create and be patient, but playing with a good tempo.

“But then when the opportunities come we have that threat on the counter – that doesn’t go away. It was great to get the first goal from that.”