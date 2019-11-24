Aston Villa vs Newcastle United: Live score updates

ADVERTISEMENT
Both sides are in need of three points to move further away from the bottom three with Norwich winning on Saturday and Southampton getting a point.
The last time they met in the Premier League was a 0-0 draw at Villa Park which all but confirmed Newcastle's relegation to the Championship.
The last time these two sides met was in the Championship as Newcastle won 2-0 when Henri Lansbury, the pantomime villain of the evening, scored an own goal.
For Bruce, he will be without captain Lascelles and former Villa defender Ciaran Clark and it is expected that Schar and Lejeune will start alongside Fernandez
However, Dean Smith has admitted that Grealish has been back in full training this week and is expected to start on Monday night.
However, Villa have failed to win in their last three league games as they have struggled to cope with the loss of Jack Grealish.
The Magpies travel to the Midlands on the back of two straight wins against West Ham and Bournemouth.
Steve Bruce returns to his former club where he guided Villa to the play-off final before being beaten by Fulham
Keep up to date with our live minute-by-minute coverage from Villa Park and you will not miss a thing.
Hello, and welcome to VAVEL UK's live coverage of Aston Villa vs Newcastle United on Monday, November 25.