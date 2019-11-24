'Great day' for Farke as Norwich win on the road

Daniel Farke hailed his Norwich City team’s great day as they picked up their first away win of the season, defeating Everton 2-0 at Goodison Park.

Todd Cantwell and Dennis Srbeny scored in the second half to lift the Canaries off the bottom of the Premier League table and pile more pressure onto Marco Silva in the Toffees' dugout.

“The dressing room is buzzing'

Farke told the club’s website about the importance of the win on Merseyside, which saw his team rise to 18th in the league.

“A first win on the road, a clean sheet and a good performance,” said Farke.

“We’ve had many problems with injuries so the dressing room is buzzing.

“I’m delighted for the lads, the club and the supporters.”

The support the Canaries received on Saturday showed the 'special bond and unity' between the supporters and the team, and Farke was delighted to send them back to East Anglia happy.

Farke said: “The fans know we always leave our hearts on the pitch and try everything.

“It’s tough sometimes, but they were always supporting us.

“Of course it is disappointing when you have dry periods, as it is for us as players and staff, but we always have the feeling there is a special bond and a special unity.”

Defensive base the key for Farke

Farke was full of praise for his defenders, and he credited this to this being “more or less the first time in the season we have had two fully fit centre-backs on the pitch.”

“It’s good to be defensively solid but it helps to improve your offensive game.”

On a less serious note, Farke commented on Cantwell’s dancing celebration after he broke the deadlock.

“I’m not a big fan of Todd’s dance moves but when he’s able to bring such a performance, not only with scoring a goal, but with his workload and disciplined tactical behaviour, he’s totally allowed to celebrate.”

Next up for the Canaries is another struggling manager in Unai Emery as Arsenal head to Carrow Road on Sunday, kicking off at 14.00