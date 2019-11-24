Arsenal 1-0 Liverpool: Gunners remain third in WSL

Vivianne Miedema deadly strike in the 27th minute was enough to give the Gunners all three points and registered their fifth clean sheet in the WSL so far this season.

The home side struggled earlier on, as Gunners goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger kept out Sophie Bradley-Auckland's header against the post.

Arsenal’s Leah Williamson came closest as it rattled the woodwork with a stunning effort while Liverpool were lacking ideas going forward.

Danielle van de Donk and Beth Mead had great chances to extend Arsenal’s lead by a wider margin with a bigger goal difference amongst their title rivals.

Story of the Match

The visitors made a bright start as they were close to taking the lead by Liverpool skipper Bradley-Auckland’s header but was denied at the hands of Zinsberger who tipped onto the post and away.

While Liverpool almost gifted an opportunity for Arsenal to go in front- as the visitors tried to play the ball from the back and went horribly wrong which Miedema reacted, but managed to clear the Dutchman’s shot.

It didn’t take long for the Gunners to break the deadlock after some great attacking play which began from Williamson finding Jill Roord in the middle who then finds Miedema as she went past Leighanne Robe to strike past Anke Preuss.

The home side remained dominant since opening the scoring, and Danielle van de Donk almost extended the lead from close range but flashed wide by a few inches when she met Lisa Evan’s low cross.

Just before half-time, Mead had a glorious opportunity to give Arsenal a two-nil lead as she tried to pick out Miedema but she fires wide from a promising position.

In the second half Arsenal continued from where they had left off and steadily grew back into the game. They were inches away from a second goal when Williamson’s powerful 30-yard strike hit the post.

Mead had another opportunity to get into the scoresheet after being found by Jill Roord, but denied brilliantly by Preuss.

Arsenal ended the game as eventual winners and Miedema’s early strike was enough to give the Gunners all three points. Another defeat for Liverpool as they remain bottom of the WSL and Vicky Jepson’s side showed some fight throughout the game- who are yet to register their first league win and their winless streak continues.

Takeaways from the match

Arsenal ruining big goal scoring opportunities

As the Gunners were far from their best against Liverpool as they didn’t score as many goals as they could in this game. But we look at the likes of Manchester City scoring five past Bristol City and Chelsea scoring six past Birmingham City who have bigger goal difference than the Gunners. With plenty of games still to play for in the WSL, all three sides will be fighting for the WSL title right the end of the season. The question does remain whether goal differences will play a pivotal part in deciding the 2020 WSL champions despite the Gunners scoring fewer goals than their rivals.

In contrast, we can say that as long as Arsenal get their three points, that is important- but if they haven’t got the three points like today then we could be talking about Arsenal failures to capitalise their goalscoring opportunities. It is important for Arsenal to keep an eye on themselves, their overall form and performances – as they cannot to look at their rivals and what they’re doing.

Stand Out Player

Vivianne Miedema – the Dutch international came through when required and her goal proved to be a difference between the two sides. If there was anyone to break the deadlock, it is going to be Miedema and her finishes she offers. She positioned herself so well for a goalscoring opportunity and being at the right place at the right time proved worthy- displaying a strong striker’s instinct to make sure she gets past the defenders.

Miedema now scored four goals and has three assists under her belt- you expect her to perform in every game and her goals will be key in defending their WSL crown.