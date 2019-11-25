Foxes retain an interest in Schalke defender Salif Sane, suggest reports

Leicester City retain an interest in Schalke centre-back Salif Sane, according to The Athletic.

Reports suggest that the East-Midlands outfit submitted an enquiry for the defender's signature in the summer following their record-breaking sale of Harry Maguire to Manchester United. However, despite their interest in Sane, and reported advances for the likes of James Tarkowski of Burnley and Bournemouth's Nathan Ake, they remained with their current options in Caglar Soyuncu and Jonny Evans.

That decision looks to have paid dividends this season with Brendan Rodgers' men having racked up the best defensive record in the Premier League by only conceded eight goals, but the club are still keeping tabs on Sane.

Defensive prowess

The defender, capped 30 times by Senegal on international level, has been in great form for Schalke since moving from Hannover 96 in 2018. The 29-year-old has made 51 appearances in all competitions for the club, scoring six goals.

He also played a key role in his first-ever UEFA Champions League campaign as the German outfit reached the last-16 only to be knocked out by Pep Guardiola's Manchester City.

Sane looks to be missing a considerable portion of the current season though having suffered a knee injury in the recent 3-2 win against Augsburg. He is set to be out for at least three months, making a January move unlikely.

Strength in depth

Should he arrive at Leicester either in the winter or the following summer window, he would add considerably to the centre-back options already at the club. Jonny Evans and Caglar Soyuncu have been in brilliant form as a pairing under Rodgers, whilst club captain Wes Morgan has been an admirable deputy.

Filip Benkovic has not progressed in the East Midlands as expected following his arrival from Dinamo Zagreb and is likely to leave on loan in January.