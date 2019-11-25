Arsenal's Joe Montemurro ‘happy with result and performance’ against Liverpool

Arsenal manager Joe Montemurro has spoken to VAVEL UK about certain elements of the team’s performance, particularly on failing to take goal scoring opportunities and how he will prepare for Arsenal’s next Women’s Super League at home to Bristol City next Sunday.

Montemurro’s side remained in third position of the WSL. Title rivals Chelsea and Manchester United won their respective games with a high score line.

Arsenal only defeat in the WSL so far was against Chelsea at Kingsmeadow, losing 2-1.

Montemurro’s assessment on team performance

The Arsenal manager spoke about his side’s qualities and challenges they had to encounter during their 1-0 home win.

“It was a good performance, it’s always difficult to control a 1-0 lead, maybe it’s easier to defend a 1-0 lead, but we controlled the one-nil lead and that was the most important thing. Obviously, we would have liked more goals but the maturity of the performance, three games in eight days, we’re happy.”

“We got beyond them, in terms of their wide areas and we were quite good in those areas but again you’ve got to be clinical in central areas and we probably weren’t today.”

Missed opportunities and moving forward

There were opportunities which Arsenal should have converted into goals and could be costly if they lose the 2020 WSL title down to goal difference. The Arsenal manager is now thinking ahead of next week’s WSL home game against Bristol City.

“We always want to score as many goals as possible, and it’s part of the art of football is to put the ball at the back of the net. If we do it, times the other team and want to work on converting those missed chances into goals.”

“We will change a few things from the cup game in the week. We’ll do some other areas where we can control further up. I felt we were probably a little bit too reserved on Thursday night, we could have gone for it a little quicker, we’ll probably work on that.”