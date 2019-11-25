Beth Mead hails win over Liverpool  helps to 'decide leagues’ 

It was not the best performance from Arsenal but they did get the job done – a goal, win and a clean sheet.

It was down to a strong defensive performance but Beth Mead remains confident about the team’s ability to score more goals.

Importance of three points and getting the job done

Mead expressed her thoughts around the importance of getting the three points as they continue to mount pressure amongst their title rivals.

“These types of games are very important games because these teams can be hard to play against. Liverpool set up quite defensively today and we had to break them down.

"We probably could have scored more goals today, myself included, but these are the types of games that can decide leagues and we need to keep putting pressure on the likes of Man City and Chelsea at the top.”

“Being defensive is just another game plan and if teams stay in games long enough and frustrate, they can hit on the counter-attack so we have to stay professional and disciplined in the way we defend and set up.

"We knew that Liverpool don’t concede many goals so to even win by one goal and the three points today is very important.”

Home form and goals throughout the squad

Arsenal remain unbeaten at home as Mead talks about the importance of their home record alongside the squad’s goal-scoring abilities.

She said: “When we say that this is our home, this is our fortress and when teams come here, we want it to be hard. We’re not really dropping many points at home and it’s a good stat to have.”

“We have a belief throughout the team that anyone on the pitch can make something happen and score at any moment.

"We were one-nil up and in control, so we didn’t need to apply any more pressure on ourselves, we just needed to keep playing football.

"I’ll admit our first-half performance was better than our second but that sometimes happens in football but we still came out with a win.”

Arsenal will now face Bristol City in the WSL at home next Sunday as they look to leapfrog Chelsea and Manchester City into top spot.