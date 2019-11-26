Millwall 2-2 Wigan Athletic: Lions come from behind twice to earn a point

Millwall's winning run came to an end but they made it three unbeaten after twice coming from behind to draw with Wigan Athletic at The Den.

Gary Rowett made two changes to the side that won 1-0 at Swansea on Saturday with Tom Bradshaw and Jayson Molumby coming in for Alex Pearce and Jon Dadi-Bodvarsson who were both on the bench.

Paul Cook made three changes to the side that lost in stoppage time at Stoke on Saturday

Story of the game

Wigan took the lead just three minutes in. Kieffer Moore won a headed duel in the box, the ball fell perfectly for Anthony Pilkington who was able to sweetly strike from outside the box into there bottom corner to give the visitors the lead.

That unsettled Millwall who could have been 2-0 down a few minutes later. Moore and Pilkington combining again but this time the latter's shot on the turn was wide.

Millwall got themselves back on level terms on the 24th minute. A Jed Wallace corner was headed home by Shaun Hutchinson for his second goal in as many home games.

In the second half Pilkington saw an effort from outside the box go wide of the post.

It wasn't long before the visitors were back in front. Some poor Millwall defending allowed Joe Garner to lay the ball off to Antonee Robinson who drilled a shot low past Bartosz Bialkowski.

Gary Rowett brought on Matt Smith at half time to replace Connor Mahoney. The big striker once again repaid the faith his manager showed in him. He headed home Shaun Williams' pin perfect cross to draw the Lions level for a second time on the hour mark.

Both sides had chances towards the end but neither were able to find a winner.

Takeaways from the game

Wigan strike early

Wigan have made a habit of taking the lead in games, on Saturday Paul Cook's side took the lead at Stoke but failed to hold on and ended up losing in stoppage time. They twice lost the lead here but both times failed to hold onto it. Paul Cook needs to work out why that is happening and quickly put an end to it.

Lions score from another set-piece

Set-pieces are a key part of how Millwall play and they proved again just how lethal than can be from such situations. Jed Wallace's corner was on a plate for Hutchinson who for the third time this season scored from a set-piece.

Matt Smith shows his importance again

Matt Smith had said last week he didn't want to become known as Millwall's 'super sub' but he is fast getting that tag. Introduced by Gary Rowett at half-time the former QPR man headed home Shaun Williams' cross to bring the scores level for a second time.