Tottenham Hotspur vs Olympiakos: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Champions League 2019 (0-0) 
LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 26: General view outside the stadium prior to the UEFA Champions League group B match between Tottenham Hotspur and Olympiacos FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on November 26, 2019 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Reverse fixture
Olympiakos held Tottenham to a 2-2 draw in the reverse fixture earlier this year.

It is currently Olympiakos' only point in this season's Champions League.

Scene is set
It is Jose Mourinho's first game in charge at the new Tottenham Hotspur stadium.

He has spoke so fondly of the stadium itself in the last week and it is easy to see why.

Earlier on today.....
Tottenham's U19 side faced off against Olympiakos's U19 side in the Uefa Youth League.

Troy Parrott scored the only goal in a 1-0 victory for Spurs with a wonderful finish.

OLYMPIAKOS TEAM NEWS
Sa, Elabdellaoui, Semedo, Meriah, Tsimikas, Camara, Guilherme, Bouchalakis, Podence, El Arabi, Masouras.

Subs: Allain, Benzia, Guerrero, Valbuena, Papadopoulos, Torosidis, Randjelovic.

 

SPURS TEAM
An almost unchanged side for Jose Mourinho's first home game in charge of Spurs as Ben Davies is injured and replaced by Danny Rose.

Ndombele and Sessegnon return to the match day squad and may feature from the bench.

Where to watch
This match will be televised live in the UK on BT Sport 2 and BT Sport 2 HD. 

