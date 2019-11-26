Tottenham Hotspur vs Olympiakos: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Champions League 2019 (0-0) 

ADVERTISEMENT
It is currently Olympiakos' only point in this season's Champions League.
📌 🏙️ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium #UCL ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/KHfiSHAews— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) November 26, 2019
He has spoke so fondly of the stadium itself in the last week and it is easy to see why.
FULL-TIME - A vital win for our U19s over @olympiacosfc in the @UEFAYouthLeague. Well done lads! #UYL #COYS— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) November 26, 2019
⚪️ #THFC 1-0 #Olympiacos 🔵 pic.twitter.com/j35skytngX
Troy Parrott scored the only goal in a 1-0 victory for Spurs with a wonderful finish.
Subs: Allain, Benzia, Guerrero, Valbuena, Papadopoulos, Torosidis, Randjelovic.
📋 #THFC: Gazzaniga, Aurier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Rose, Dier, Winks, Dele, Lucas, Son, Kane (C) @WilliamHill latest (18+) https://t.co/WUt9ZgL30G #UCL ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/NlLx7j1OgB— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) November 26, 2019
Ndombele and Sessegnon return to the match day squad and may feature from the bench.
If you are unable to watch this match, stick with us at Vavel right here on this live feed to keep up to date with all the action!
Team news will be available in just over 10 minutes!