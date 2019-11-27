Ayoze Perez suggests Jamie Vardy is the 'best striker' he has ever played with

Ayoze Perez has suggested that current Premier League leading goalscorer and strike partner Jamie Vardy is the best forward he has ever played with.

The £30m summer signing has combined with Vardy extremely well throughout the current campaign, having netted 16 league goals between them so far this season, Perez scoring four of his own from a wide position to Vardy's 12.

Whilst the 26-year-old has always admired the Englishman from afar in his time with Newcastle United, it is only since he has moved to the King Power Stadium that he has gained a full appreciation of Vardy's immense goalscoring talent and hopes that he continues finding the net for the foreseeable future.

'Now I realise how good he is'

Talking to Leicestershire Live, Perez said: “Jamie Vardy is such a great striker. I used to play as a striker and now I realise how good he is, how fast he is and the movement he makes.

"He is able to score loads of goals and also give assists. He is a very complete striker. We are lucky to have him with us and we need to take advantage of that.

"Hopefully he can keep playing for as long as possible. He is probably the best striker I have ever played with.”

'He is crucial for us'

The Spaniard also told that Vardy's goalscoring feats, having netted in the last five Premier League games in succession, are even more impressive considering that he will be turning 33 this season.

Perez continued: "Whatever age he is, he is still that fast, he is still that rapid and sharp. You have got the advantage sometimes of putting the ball in behind and you know he is going to make that run and win the race. He is crucial for us and we need to keep giving him good balls to keep scoring goals.

"He is a goal machine. He is able to score lots of goals and sometimes give the team a breather. When you are able to play counter attack and go long, he is going to win it. He is always there and in the box he moves very well.”