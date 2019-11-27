England retirement "paid off", says current Premier League top scorer Jamie Vardy

Jamie Vardy has indicated that his decision to retire from international football has helped his club form dramatically.

The Foxes' striker leads the goal-scoring charts having notched 12 goals in 13 games in the Premier League so far, while registering a further three assists to help his side to second in the table.

The 32-year-old announced his effective retirement from the England team in August 2018, after scoring seven goals in 26 caps, to focus on his club football with Leicester City.

'It has helped massively'

Speaking to The Mirror, Vardy assessed his retirement from the international game, stating: “I retired because I needed to rest up, I needed to keep the legs fresh. It has definitely paid off. It has helped massively.

“I had seven weeks off to prepare for the new season and the rigours it brings in pre-season, which is the worst part ever. That is one thing I can happily say I don't look forward to and I hate the gym.

He added: "The most I have spent in the gym at Leicester is walking around saying: 'well done lads, get those weights lifted'.”

I'm always willing to learn

Talking to Sky Sports after the 2-0 victory over Arsenal, a game in which Vardy opened the scoring, he spoke about the form that he currently finds himself in.

"I'm playing, probably with my conversion rate, the best I've ever have but we've got to keep going, there's a long way to go.

"I'm always willing to learn. Obviously the new tactics with the gaffer, I'm always there trying to give 100% and it's paying dividence for myself."

When asked about his international retirement and whether he would wear the Three Lions shirt again, he replied: "I think the rest has obviously paid me dividends."