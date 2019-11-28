Tottenham Hotspur vs AFC Bournemouth Preview: Mourinho makes home league bow

Jose Mourinho will take charge of his first home Premier League game as Tottenham Hotspur manager on Saturday, as AFC Bournemouth roll up to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

After an opening two-game period as Spurs steward, the latest chapter of the Mourinho era has been nothing if not eventful, after successive 3-2 and 4-2 wins last weekend at the London Stadium, and in midweek against Olympiacos in the UEFA Champions League.

The Cherries meanwhile arrive in North London on one of their worst league runs - with just one win in the last two months - their worst since promotion from the Championship in 2015.

Having lost their last two outings to both Newcastle United and Wolves, Eddie Howe still has problems to solve in attack, having seen his side hit a comparative goal-scoring wall in recent weeks and indeed months.

With the Lilywhites still showing their own problems in defence however, the visitors will be looking to cut short Mourinho's North London honeymoon this weekend.

Previous meetings

The two sides have met just eight times before in the Premier League, with Spurs having won six of those meetings.

Bournemouth are yet to score a single league goal on the road to the Lilywhites, however when the two teams last met back in May, the Cherries won out narrow victors at the Vitality - the first win for the Dorset side in the top flight.

In a tight contest on the penultimate day of last term, Nathan Ake's 90th-minute winner from a corner, saw the Cherries pluck three points from Spurs and put in doubt their top four finish on the final day of the campaign.

Key Player

Dele Alli has become rather a forgotten player amidst not only the England national team and Spurs' riches, but after a year of injury problems, the attacking midfielder is looking for a fresh start under Mourinho.

Netting his first league goal of the season away to beleaguered Everton earlier this month, Alli scored in midweek against Greek side Olympiacos in the UEFA Champions League and could be in for a profitable spell in front of goal.

Whilst Harry Kane and Son Heung-min are expected to burden the large amount of expectation this weekend, Alli is beginning pop up and find the areas of space that he was so adept at doing before his absence from the first team.

His new boss Mourinho has encouraged his number ten to play his natural game, and in providing perhaps the pass of the season to Son is setting up Lucas Moura for last weekend's second against West Ham, the stars could be aligning once more for Alli.

Team News

Spurs are again without Ben Davies (ankle) which could present a selection problem for Mourinho. Though Danny Rose is the obvious like-for-like replacement, the fit-again Jan Vertonghen will be looking to eke his way back into the Spurs line-up, with the Belgian having often played at full-back for his country.

Hugo Lloris is still absent with a shoulder problem, with Erik Lamela also out for the visit of the Cherries.

Giovani Lo Celso, Tanguy Ndombele and Moussa Sissoko will also be champing at the bit to be involved for their new boss, however all three may be forced to settle for a place on the bench.

Bournemouth are without Philip Billing who is suspended, however Jefferson Lerma returns from his respective ban to face Spurs. Dan Gosling is an option to replace the Dane, however Lewis Cook seems the more plausible option in central midfield. Centre-back Simon Francis is also banned.

Ryan Fraser is doubt for the weekend's trip but is expected to passed fit, but Josh King (hamstring) is definitely out.

Junior Stanislas (knee), Charlie Daniels (knee) and David Brooks (ankle) all remain long-term absentees.

Predicted Line-Ups

Tottenham: Gazzaniga; Aurier, Sanchez, Alderweireld, Rose; Dier, Winks; Lucas, Alli, Son; Kane.

Bournemouth: Ramsdale; Smith, Cook, Ake, Rico; H Wilson, Cook, Lerma, Groeneveld; Fraser, C Wilson.