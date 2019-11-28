James Tarkowski wants to add more goals to his game

James Tarkowski wants to maintain form at both ends of the pitch after ending a wait of nearly a year for a goal.

Tarkowski slammed home the Clarets' third goal of the game to see off struggling Watford and the defender hopes that goals will come more often for him after ending his drought.

His previous goal was against Brighton last December as he scored the winner shortly before half-time where Burnley won 1-0 at Turf Moor.

More goals for Tarkowski?

Quoted from the Burnley Official Website, the 27-year-old said: "I’ve been saying for a while I should be scoring more goals.

“I had a few last year so it’s nice to get on the scoresheet and now hopefully a few more will come.”

Clean sheets are the prized possession for the Clarets

Burnley recorded a second successive clean sheet in their 3-0 win against the Hornets which leaves them in 7th place and this run has come after three consecutive defeats where the Clarets conceded nine goals.

They have two wins in a row to bring to their two tricky games against Crystal Palace on Saturday and Manchester City next Tuesday both at Turf Moor.

Tarkowski added: “After the games where we had conceded quite a few goals we had a word with each other and said we needed to start building up clean sheets and performances will come with that,”

“At home, we’ve been really good this year. I don’t think anyone wants to come and play us right now, so we’ll look forward to those games.”