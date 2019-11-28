Swansea City vs Fulham: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Sky Bet Championship 2019
How to watch Swansea vs Fulham Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: Sky Sports.

If you want to watch it on the internet, VAVEL UK is your best option .

Manager interviews and much more to come !
Fulham predicted XI
Fulham predicted XI: (Rodak [GK], Odoi, Mawson, Ream, Bryan, Johansen, Cairney, Knockaert, Reid, Cavaleiro, Mitrovic)
Swansea predicted XI
Predicted XI: (Woodman [GK], Naughton, Wilmot, Cabango,  Bidwell, Grymes, Fulton, Routledge, Celina, Dyer, Ayew)
Fulham team news
For the away side, attacking duo Aboubakar Kamara and Bobby Reid are both doubts having both been forced off through injury in the 3-0 win over Derby County on Tuesday. 
Swansea team news
Swansea will be closely monitoring the fitness of Mike van der Hoorn after the Dutch defender picked up an ankle injury in Tuesday's draw at Huddersfield. Jordon Garrick and Joe Rodon will watch from the stands with their respective hamstring and ankle injuries.
Parker's men hot on the heels of Leeds and West Brom
Fulham, unlike their opponents, head into the clash buoyed by a rich vein of form that has seen them take maximum points out of their last three matches against Birmingham City, QPR and Fulham. They sit in 3rd place, two points ahead of the Swans.

However, a playoff spot is not a mere target for Fulham - it is an expectation. Scott Parker boasts an embarrassment of riches in his arsenal, with the likes of Aleksandar Mitrovic, Alfie Mawson, Anthony Knockaert and Tom Cairney playing in a division below what they would consider 'their level'. The real goal is automatic promotion, and Friday's clash presesents an opportunity to reduce the gap from Leeds United in 2nd to just two points.

Very few would have touted the Swans as promotion candidates, but Cooper has done fantastically to propel the limited resources at his disposal into the playoff spots, and instil a modern, aesthetically-engaging philosophy into his players in the process. 

A win against an in-form Fulham side would not only  lift the Swans into third place, but potentially alleviate the rut that has besieged them since mid-September and kickstart that blistering early season form into life again.

Steve Cooper's overachieving Swansea
Despite a recent dire run of form that has seen the Swans suffer insipid defeats at home to Brentford, Millwall and Stoke City, Steve Cooper can take take great pride from his first footsteps in management on the coast of South Wales.

His side are perched in 6th place after eighteen matches, a pleasantly surprising return for Swansea fans considering the key departures of star-winger Daniel James, talismanic goalscorer Oli McBurnie and, of course, manager Graham Potter

Kick-off time
The Swansea vs Fulham match will be played at The Liberty Stadium, in Swansea, Wales. The kick-off is scheduled for 7:45 BST.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's LIVE coverage of the 2019 Sky Bet Championship match: Swansea City vs Fulham ! My name is Toby Bowles and I'll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
