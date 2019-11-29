Manchester United vs Aston Villa Preview: Can Villans add to Solskjaer's misery?

Aston Villa travel to North West to take on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United side at Old Trafford on Sunday at 4:30.

Aston Villa will be looking to make it back to back Premier League wins after they defeated Newcastle United, 2-0 last Monday at Villa Park. A quickfire double from Conor Hourihane and Anwar El Ghazi in the latter half of the first half gave Villa all three points.

United will be looking to return to winning ways after a disappointing draw away at Sheffield United last weekend and a defeat away in Kazakhstan against Astana. United did though win their last home league game 3-0 against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Can United get back on track?

United have made a disappointing start to the 2019/20 Premier League season finding themselves in 9th on 17 points after 13 games, which is their worst start to a league season since 1988/89.

This could be down to the United lacking a bit of experience in the team as they have the youngest XI in the whole league with an average age of 25 years and 80 days, also all of United's scorers in the league this season are under the age of 23.

United in regards to this fixture are unbeaten in the last 10 meetings at Old Trafford and boss Solskjaer was unbeaten in all his games against Villa as a player. United have suffered somewhat of an injury crisis but are hoping to recall 11 senior players following on from the defeat in the Europa League.

Solskjaer had this to say in his pre-match press conference: "We've got players coming back. We've suffered from injuries badly and now we're getting more and more back that will only help us."

Can Villa cause a shock?

Things in the Midlands are starting to look rosier after a sticky start to the season. Villa are sitting four points clear of the relegation zone going into this round of fixtures and boss Dean Smith has just signed a new deal for another four years.

Villa have already achieved more wins this season in the Premier League so far than they did in the whole of the 2015-16 season.

Their last five games have been bookended by victories and Smith will be hoping last Monday's victory over Newcastle will give his team confidence for the trip up the M6.

Smith had this to say in his pre-match press conference about his side's poor record against the established top six: "You're playing against top talent in this league and if you stop concentrating you'll concede goals.

"The next thing for me is when we're playing against some of these big teams and we take the lead and go on to win it when we do that it'll give everyone that belief we can do it and stand toe-to-toe with these clubs."

Team News

Scott McTominay could return for the reds after an ankle problem, Paul Pogba has returned from his treatment in Miami but is unlikely to be fit for the visit of Villa.

Bjorn Engels could make a return to the Villa side after recovering from a hip problem. Jota is still recovering from a hernia.