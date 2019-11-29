Newcastle United vs Manchester City Live Stream Commentary in Premier League 2019

ADVERTISEMENT
A must-win for City
The champions of England kick-off the weekend looking to put more pressure on Liverpool with a win.
Pep Guardiola's side currently sit nine points off Jurgen Klopp's men, with the Merseysiders looking unlikely to drop many points, having won 12 and drawn just once thus far this season.
If City are to make it three successive titles it seems as though they'll need to win almost every game, including three points here in a ground that they lost last season.
Predicted XI's
Newcastle predicted XI: Dubravka; Yedlin, Clark, Fernandez, Dummett, Willems; Atsu, S.Longstaff, Shelvey, Saint-Maximin; Joelinton.
Man City predicted XI: Ederson; Cancelo, Fernandinho, Stones, Mendy; Rodri, De Bruyne, Gundogan; Sterling, Jesus, B.Silva.
Man City team news
The Citizens have had a torrid time with injury thus far this season, with more players becoming available seemingly every game.
Leroy Sane and Aymeric Laporte are both some way off recovering from injury, ruling them out for this weekend, whilst Sergio Aguero will be sidelined with a thigh problem.
Newcastle team news
The home side have no fresh injury concerns ahead of this encounter, although remain without captain Jamaal Lascelles and Matt Ritchie.
Sean Longstaff is likely to return following his three match suspension.
