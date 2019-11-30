Tottenham Hotspur 3-2 Bournemouth: A Dele double helps sink the Cherries

Jose Mourinho won his first home Premier League game as Tottenham Hotspur boss. Spurs defeated Eddie Howe's Bournemouth 3-2 on a chilly afternoon in North London.

A brace from Dele Alli and a strike from Moussa Sissoko gave Spurs all three points and made it back-to-back league wins for the Lilywhites and maintained Mourinho's 100% start as Spurs boss. Bournemouth substitute Harry Wilson scored a brace to set up a grandstand finish but it wasn't to be.

Story of the game

It was a very open game from the first minute onwards. It was the visitors who had the first chance of the game as a ball-in from the right found Arnaut Danjuma Groeneveld on the edge of the box and the Dutchman let fly, his effort well saved by Paulo Gazzaniga in the Tottenham net. The Argentine claimed the resulting corner with ease.

Left-back Diego Rico let fly minutes later but again was thwarted by Gazzaniga.

Spurs' first chance of the game came in the 18th minute, as Dele Alli fed Harry Kane in the middle of the park and he sent a delightful through ball to Heung-Min Son who sprinted through on goal but sliced his effort wide of Aaron Ramsdale's left-hand post.

Tottenham did take the lead in the 21st minute through Dele. A delightful over-the-top through ball caught out the Cherries defence and Son tapped it to Dele who calmly slotted it past Ramsdale.

Minutes later Spurs had a goal ruled out by VAR. Bournemouth half-cleared a Tottenham corner, which landed at the feet of Sissoko and the Frenchman's shot deflected into the path of Davinson Sanchez who smashed it in. However, the Colombian was adjudged to be in an offside position by the VAR and it was ruled out.

Bournemouth, looking galvanised by the let-off, created another chance through Jack Stacey. He found space down the right and cut inside, but his curling effort went just wide of the post.

Both sides created half chances as the first half wore on but none of any real significance. The last real chance came from Son. Dele found Kane who flicked it over Rico but Son could not find the finish to compliment such a lovely ball.

Tottenham did have a penalty appeal turned down in the final five minutes of the half. Dele again got down the left-hand side of the box and cut it back for it to seemingly hit Steve Cook's hand who was sliding in to block it, but nothing was given by the referee or VAR.

Tottenham doubled their lead in the opening minutes of the second half through Dele again. A chipped ball up to Dele split the Bournemouth centre-halves and Dele took it out of Ramsdale's reach and tapped it in.

Dele had a chance to get his hat-trick when Sissoko played in Serge Aurier down the right and his cross found Dele, but he blazed it high over the bar.

Spurs did make it 3-0 in the 68th minute through Sissoko. Dele played a through ball to Son down the left and the South Korean's cross found Sissoko running in at the back post and he volleyed it sweetly into the net.

Bournemouth did get a way back into the game in the 73rd minute through substitute Harry Wilson. A free-kick was given away by Tanguy Ndombele and Wilson curled it superbly over the wall and into the net. Dele again had a chance to tie the game up and his hat-trick when he found room in the Bournemouth box but his effort was well saved by Ramsdale.

Wilson notched his second in stoppage time to set up a grandstand finish and there were some hairy moments for Spurs fans but they were able to hold out for all three points.

Takeaways from the game

Dele is back to his best

Dele looks a man reborn under Mourinho. Dele has scored or assisted in every one of Mourinho's games and was the difference yet again today. He was at the centre of pretty much all of Tottenham's attacks today and was proving to be a nuisance to the Bournemouth centre-backs as he was constantly able to get in between the two of them. Dele is starting to show some of the form he had back in 2016/17 and was unlucky not to grab a hat-trick here.

Aurier and Sissoko work brilliantly again

Mourinho has deployed Sissoko in his old role on the right-hand side in front of his old Toulouse teammate Aurier. The two worked tirelessly all game and it difficult for Bournemouth to really create anything down that side. Sissoko, in particular, had a fantastic game and was playing with such a high level of confidence that can maybe be put down to the Mourinho effect. Sissoko got the goal that his performance deserved.

Bournemouth fail to take their chances

Bournemouth started the game so brightly but could not make that dominance count. The Cherries stifled Spurs' creativity in the opening stages and looked much more likely to score. They got themselves into spaces to have a shot and when they went for one from long range, neither Callum Wilson nor Dominic Solanke were predatory enough to snap up the rebound. This was essentially the story of the game for Bournemouth: if they were able to be more clinical in front of goal then they might have gone back to the South Coast with at least a point.

Man of the match

Dele Alli

What more can be said about this man at the moment? Dele had another match-winning display under Mourinho and as previously mentioned was unlucky not to have more goals on the day. It wasn't just his finishing that was impressive but his ability to play others in and create chances was fantastic. He could be a contender for Player of the Month for December is he is to continue this rich vein of form.