Wolverhampton Wanderers v Sheffield United: Last five meetings.

Their last top-flight meeting came in the 1975/76 campaign as Wolverhampton Wanderers comfortably beat Sheffield United 5-1 at home and 4-1 away that season. Both teams were unable to beat the drop to the Second Division that year

These two sides are separated by solely a point in the 2019/20 campaign. The hosts will look to continue with their unbeaten run after defeating Bournemouth 2-1 at Vitality Stadium.

Sheffield on the other hand, will fight to come away with all three points, having recently drawn their last two Premier League games against Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

1. Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-1 Sheffield United, League Championship 2008/2009

When we take a look at the last five meetings between the two, it is difficult to imagine they have never met in the Premier League.

Wolves 1-1 home draw to United meant they remained seven points clear at the top of the Championship. It was then defender, Neil Collins who gave Mick McCarthy’s side the lead in the 19th minute but not long after, James Beattie levelled.

Man of the match was keeper Wayne Hennessey whose efforts weren’t kept to a minimal as he made two fantastic saves to extend Wolves’ unbeaten home run record.

Despite the visitor’s quick response to held the home side to a draw, United slipped to eighth place of the table.

Following the Wanderers’ successful season that year, they finished top of the table, seven points clear with a total of 27 victories, nine draws and 10 losses.

2. Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-0 Sheffield United, League One 2013/2014

Although the visitors had dominated the game for long spells in the first-half, they were unable to find the target to come away with more.

Courtesy of Leigh Griffiths and Bakary Sako they inflicted the Blades’ sixth successive league defeat and piled more pressure on manager David Weir.

The home side led a narrow advantage until the 90th minute, before Sako got the second in an unstoppable 30 yard drive, assisted from Kevin McDonald.

The victory earned Wolves a seventh win in their last eight league games.

3. Sheffield United 0-2 Wolverhampton Wanderers, League One 2014/2015

The Wanderers delivered what at the time seemed a damaging defeat on Nigel Clough’s men to ruin their 125thanniversary celebrations to move closer to a return to the Championship.

The opener came in the 13th minute when James Henry’s cross eluded team-mate Dave Edwards and keeper Mark Howard.

Edwards doubled their advantage after the break and as a result, Kenny Jackett’s side ended an 11-game unbeaten run and a sequence of eight games without conceding for the home side as Wolves moved closer to the top of the table.

Wolves on the other hand held a ten matches undefeated run until their midweek loss to Crawley.

4. Sheffield United 2-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers, League Championship 2017/2018

The Blades were winless in their last five league games against Wolves, however, that changed when former Wolves’ striker, Leon Clarke scored the two goals to extend their winning run after their fresh 4-2 victory over rivals Sheffield Wednesday.

Wolves went into this game on a back of six wins from the nine opening games. But it all went wrong for the visitors whom in the past years had no problem in overcoming United.

Conor Coady was sent off in the 15th minute and Ruben Neves missed a penalty early into the second-half.

The win meant the Blades moved up to second place in the Championship table.

5. Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-0 Sheffield United, League Championship 2017/18

Still managed by Nuno Espirito Santo whose side maintained an 11-point lead at the top of the Championship table with a comfortable win over Sheffield.

Portuguese trio Ruben Neves, Diogo Jota and Ivan Cavaleiro secured all three points as Neves’ breathtaking right-foot opener into the top right corner gave the Blades keeper, no chance.

Jota then doubled the lead after Cavaleiro’s fine assist as he then added the third from a deflected free-kick, moments after keeper Simon Moore had been sent off for a previous foul on Jota.

The defeat meant Chris Wilder’s side fell to a second defeat in five days and were dropped to eighth place.

Regardless of the result adding to Wolves’ defeats tally, the 2017/18 season was when Nuno and Co were promoted back to the Premier League after eight years after finishing nine points clear of second-placed Cardiff City.

Looking ahead to Sunday's clash.

The Premier League match will take place at Molineux Stadium as kick-off is scheduled for 2pm.

In all competitions over the years, the two sides have met 113 times with Sheffield having the better of the head-to-head record.

The Blades have beaten Wolves in 39 occasions with their most recent win in the 2017/18 Championship campaign at Bramall Lane when they ran out 2-0 winners.

There have been 36 draws between the two while Wolves have beaten the Yorkshire side on 38 occasions. A very close head-to-head!

Ahead of Sunday’s clash, it will be an interesting match to see which side will come on top given the tight statistics.