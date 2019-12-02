Leicester City set to kick off FA Cup campaign against Wigan Athletic

Leicester City will kick off their 2019/20 FA Cup campaign against Championship outfit Wigan Athletic at the King Power Stadium.

The two sides will meet in the third round of the competition on the weekend commencing the 3rd of January.

Six year wait

The two sides are not actually too well known to each other having only met on four occasions throughout their respective histories.

As a matter of fact, it has been some time since their last clash at the King Power Stadium. Last facing off in the Championship back in September 2013, Leicester ran out 2-0 winners following a headed strike from Liam Moore and a second-half penalty from David Nugent.

As it happened, the two sides would continue to challenge at the top of the second-tier table throughout the season. Leicester would eventually end the campaign as Championship winners, whilst Wigan were eliminated from the playoffs by Queens Park Rangers after finishing fifth.

Embed from Getty Images

Cup run?

The Foxes will hope to avoid a similar fate to the last time they competed in the FA Cup. Drawing a lower league side in the third round last season in the form of Newport County, then Foxes' boss Claude Puel named a much-changed side for the game at Rodney Parade. The Premier League side went behind to Jamille Matt's opener, before Rachid Ghezzal equalised with a great humble.

However, the Foxes were then humbled as a late Padraig Amond penalty saw them eliminated. They will of course be keen to improve this season under new boss Brendan Rodgers, having already reached the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup so far.

Meanwhile, Wigan will hope to emulate the spirit of the 2012/13 season where they managed to lift the trophy, going against all of the odds as they defeated Manchester City in the final.