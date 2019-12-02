Miedema admits win over Bristol pivotal in title race 

Vivianne Miedema is confident that Arsenal’s record-breaking win over Bristol City could decide the destination of the WSL title at the end of the season.

It was one of Miedema’s best performances in an Arsenal shirt- scoring six times and assisted on four occasions.

She becomes the first player to net a double hat-trick in a single WSL game but she also displayed her versatility within the team.

It was also down to the team showing attacking flair which was lacking slightly in previous games as look to end the year on a high.

11-1 win sends message

Miedema spoke honestly about the team’s performance and talks about the high-scoring results in terms of the message it sends to the rest of the Women’s Super League.

“I think we played really good football; I had expected Bristol to have played a little better after our last game in the cup. It’s obviously hard for them as well and instead of stopping playing, we played really well for 90 minutes and we wanted to score more goals and I think that says a lot about the team today.”

“I don’t really think I’ve played like that before. I felt really good today and I was probably happier with my assists today. I felt really good and I’m happy that I could help the team and I’m happy that we won today.”

“We want to win the league again and qualify for the Champions League and we knew that the last couple of games have been hard for us and very difficult. I think 1-0 or 2-0 wins won’t be enough at the end of the season and getting a good goal difference today might make a difference at the end of the season.”

Moving forward

The Netherlands international talked about on taking this result into the next game and most important aspect of all, how the team should move forward.

“We just need to be confident because the next game is going to be tough away to Reading and we need to be ready again. We need to train as well as we have all week and we need to win that game because it’s really important.”

“A lot of our players can play different positions, Lisa Evans can come in, Beth can come in and obviously Danielle van de Donk and Jordan Nobbs. I think that’s the good thing about us right now, we don’t need to just stand in our positions, we need to just mix it up and I’m really happy about that and it suits the other players and it helped us a lot today.”

Arsenal will travel to face Reading in the WSL next Sunday as they continue to challenge for the WSL title and hoping to retain the title for the second consecutive season.