Arsenal’s Joe Montemurro: Win represents the team’s identity 

Arsenal manager Joe Montemurro has spoken to VAVEL UK about his team’s versatility, goals within the team, importance of goal difference, competitive nature of the current WSL season, Jordan Nobbs recovery and the team’s strengths in regards to moving forward for the rest of this season.

Montemurro’s side claimed top spot after scoring eleven times and now have a greater goal difference as they continue to battle for the title with Chelsea and Manchester City.

Team’s versatility and scoring goals

The Arsenal manager spoke his side’s versatility to adapt players in new formations, tactics and positions so far this season. He also expressed his viewpoint on the team’s contribution for goals and the importance of goal difference.

“You need that versatility if you want to go forward and in any top competition you need to be able to adapt and you need to be able to change things up but you need to be able to fluid in many areas and we were. We’ve been working towards this in the past 18 months to two years and we still have a lot of work to do but it’s a good base.”

“The contribution from everyone today was fantastic and not only just in our build-up play but we had to work to get back and they got us over the top a couple of times in the first half and we were still strong enough and organised enough to get back and do what we needed to do. It was very important from all accounts, not only from the goals but also from other aspects in terms of our work rate.”

“In the end, I don’t think it’s going to be about goal difference in this league it’s going to be about who gets the most points at the end of the season. We want to score goals that’s how we want to play and that’s about who we are and if the goals are there, we’ll get them.”

Competitive nature of the league

Montemurro was asked about the competitiveness of the current Women’s Super League campaign as it looks likely to be a three-horse race this time around.

“It’s more difficult this season. There are better teams and we want to respect every team and from today, result wise, it’s probably not a great indicator of that. Every team is tricky, every game is difficult and we have two big games coming up against Reading and Everton. It’s definitely a lot tougher this season.”

Jordan Nobbs recovery and moving forward

As we all know about Jordan Nobbs is one of the most influential players in the women’s game who has suffered an ACL injury during Arsenal’s 4-0 win away to Everton last November. The Arsenal manager provided an update to Nobbs recovery and how the team will push on ahead of next week’s trip to Reading in the WSL.

“Every experience I’ve had with a player coming back from an ACL it takes about six months until they really get into the rhythm and she’s growing day by day but we still have to manage and make sure that she’s physically strong and mentally ready and today was a positive step forward.”

“Everyone and their contribution. Leagues are not won by one or two players, they’re won by the collective, by the 18 or the 16 players who were available today. Today was a very good example of everyone working in all aspects.”