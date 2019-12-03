Burnley vs Manchester City: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Premier League Match 2019
Pep wary of tactical threat
"They are an incredible team with the second ball and not just one player but two players go to defend the strategy in attack - it’s impossible."
Dyche eyes a result for the ages
“We want to win. We want to find a way of winning. It’s difficult of course. They are still a top side. They have been unfortunate with injuries.”
Player to watch
If Burnley are to take a memorable scalp here, they might well need Dwight McNeil to produce something special.

The talented winger will look to cause havoc amongst the vulnerable City defence with his whipped deliveries.

These are the occasions which can truly put youngsters on the map. 

Dyche's injury concerns
Johann Berg Gudmundsson is the only definite absentee for the home side, but key midfielder Ashley Westwood is a doubt due to a groin problem.

There is also a potential issue at left-back, with Charlie Taylor having injured his hamstring against Palace and Erik Pieters managing a knock. 

Match-winner absent this time
Aguero won't make the trip to Lancashire today as he continues to nurse a groin injury. That means Gabriel Jesus is likely to lead the line.

Also out of action for City are Aymeric Laporte, Leroy Sane (both knee) and Ilkay Gundogan (suspended). 

Last time out: City win by a fraction
These two sides last met with the 2018/19 title race reaching its crescendo.

Sergio Aguero scored a vital winner for City, the ball creeping over the line by less than three centimetres.

Manchester City's form
The reigning champions have seen their title hopes dealt a major blow in the last three matches, having fallen 11 points behind leaders Liverpool

After stumbling at Newcastle on Saturday, Pep Guardiola's men know another slip-up in the festive period could be fatal. 

Burnley's form
Burnley had ended a run of three consecutive defeats with back-to-back victories against West Ham and Watford.

But at the weekend they suffered a disappointing home loss at the hands of Crystal Palace.

Welcome
Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live text commentary of the Premier League match between Burnley and Manchester City at Turf Moor. Stand by for a comprehensive preview, followed by live updates when the match kicks off at 20.15.
