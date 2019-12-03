Leicester City vs Watford: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Premier League Match 2019

ADVERTISEMENT
Goals per game: 0.6
Avg. Possession: 46%
Pass Accuracy: 77.3%
Shots per game: 12.3
Mullins will have to work wonders to get anything out of this game for Watford.
The Foxes have the majority of the possession in games: 57.3
Consistently out strike their opponents with 16.3 shots per game
And are the 4th best side for pass accuracy in the league with 84.1%
James Vardy already has 13 top flights goals this season - more than the combined total of Watford.
The striker scored in his sixth consecutive game on Sunday as Leicester beat Everton 2-1.
Demarai Gray is Leicester's only doubt with the winger recovering from flu.
However, Rodgers has fielded the same starting line-up for the sixth game running and with a run of eight fixtures in December, he said “it isn’t possible” to keep naming an unchanged side.
"I've been in positions before in my time as a player at West Ham, we were in a very difficult situation and we went on a very good run a little bit later than now and we ended up pulling together and we got out of it. Anything's possible. We start with the next game, our focus is on Leicester and what we can get out of the game. We'll take it from there."
Craig Dawson, Christian Kabasele, Daryl Janmaat, Sebastian Prodl, Tom Cleverley, Danny Welbeck and Daniel Bachmann are all missing through injury for Watford.
"I haven't been told...
I work for the football club so for me it's an absolute honour to lead the team tomorrow. It's just an ongoing process, it's part of a club appointment that they're looking for. I'm not part of that and the role that I'm giving tomorrow is a fantastic role for me personally and it's one that I'm really looking forward to."
Leicester have won the last four games at home to Watford, whilst the Hornets have won the last three games at home.
Watford's last win away to the Foxes dates back the April 26th, 2013, when Nathaniel Chalobah scored THAT 35-yard rocket as Watford pushed for promotion in the Championship.
Hayden Mullins will take charge as caretaker manager of the Hornets, however history isn't on his or Watford's side.
The visitors have not won away to Leicester since 2013.
Nevertheless, Watford will be looking to kick-start their season at the King Power stadium, and to do so they'll have to stop Jamie Vardy, who has scored in the last six consecutive league games. You'll be hard-pressed to find anyone who thinks it could happen as Leicester look for their seventh win in a row against the league's bottom-placed side.