Wolverhampton Wanderers v West Ham United Preview: Hosts looking to continue unbeaten run

Wolverhampton Wanderers and West Ham United will meet for the first time this season at Molineux and will be heading into the festive period with contrasting form in the league.

West Ham picked up their first win in eight on Saturday and are just four points above the relegation zone, whilst Wolves have lost just twice this season and a pushing for the European qualification places.

Last week's win eased the pressure on Hammers boss Manuel Pellegrini, however they still need an improvement to avoid drifting back towards the relegation zone.

Nuno Espirito Santo has been linked to the vacant Arsenal managerial post, although the Wolves boss looks set to remain at Molineux.

Form

Wolves have been the master of the draw so far this season, picking up eight draws so far - the most of any team.

Despite this, Nuno's side have gone on an impressive run of nine unbeaten which stretches back to the magnificent 2-0 victory over Manchester City in October.

The home side have also ensured qualification for the knockout stages of the Europa League, and can afford to rest some of their starting players for the final group game against Besiktas.

As for West Ham, their league form has significantly deteriorated after a solid start to the season.

Before their victory over Chelsea, the Hammers found themselves three goals down in their previous three games and things were looking bleak with a difficult Christmas schedule.

However, they surprised the Blues at Stamford Bridge and held out for a memorable 1-0 victory - their first away triumph over Chelsea in 17 years.

The away side will be hoping they can take the momentum into tomorrow's game and cause another upset at Molineux.

Ones to Watch

Wolves - Raul Jimenez

That was Raul Jimenez's 15th goal of the season.

No Premier League player has scored more. pic.twitter.com/fAnww2ISzN — Wolves Live (@WolvesFC_latest) November 28, 2019

Wolves' front man has been in scintillating form so far this season, leading the way in goals scored (6) and joint top in assists (3).

In 2019, Raul Jimenez has contributed 46 goals to both club and country. With 33 goals and 13 assists to his name this year, the Mexican is certainly living up to his price tag and is Wolves' danger man going forward.

West Ham - David Martin

David Martin hugging his dad @alvinmartin58 in the press box after the match.



What a moment ❤️ pic.twitter.com/eu3gcnK9GL — West Ham United (@WestHam) November 30, 2019

Saturday at Stamford Bridge was memorable for all West Ham fans, especially their starting goalkeeper David Martin.

In his first ever game in the Premier League and for his boyhood club, Martin kept a clean sheet and was in tears come the final whistle.

Surprisingly, he did not have much to do so it will be intriguing to see if Wolves can test him more in front goal than Chelsea did.

Team News

Romain Saiss returns for Wolves following a one-match ban which saw him miss Saturday's 1-1 draw against Sheffield United, which means Max Kilman could miss out.

Ryan Bennett remains a doubt with a groin issue and Morgan Gibbs-White will not feature as he continues to recover from a back injury.

Nuno may wish to begin resting players ahead of a busy month, but is unlikely to make any drastic changes.

For the Hammers, Manuel Lanzini and Lukasz Fabianski remain on the sidelines. Midfielder Jack Wilshere is close to returning from injury but Pellegrini will not be risking the Englishman.

Pellegrini confirmed today that Martin will start in goal, but refused to state whether Michail Antonio or Sebastien Haller will start up front.

How to Watch

For the first time, supporters can watch Premier League games via Amazon Prime Video this December.

Tomorrow's 19:30 kick off will be available to watch on Amazon for subscribers to the platform.