Birmingham City vs Tottenham Women: Live Stream, TV Updates and How to Watch Women's Super League 2019

The 27-year-old scored the team's last league goal in the 83rd minute of their 2-0 home win over Liverpool back in October. The midfielder will be looking to be equally as influential tonight.
For Tottenham, Kit Graham is pivotal to their game.
The forward has created 12 chances in open play in the WSL this season, with only Chelsea’s Ji So-Yun (13) and Manchester City duo Tessa Wullaert (16) and Janine Beckie (13) creating more.
She said: “We want to make sure that we go out there and compete in every game and our meeting with Birmingham is no different. As long as we stick to the game plan and the players go out there and do their best, for me it’s a game that we are more than capable of winning."
"It’s always about the next game," co-head coach Juan Amoros added. "And yes we’ve lost the last two league games but that’s part of the game and we’re experienced enough to know that, and we’ll go again and I’m sure we can expect something better tomorrow night.”
She said: "This week can make a big difference. If it is perfect and we get every point we are playing for, it will put us in a much better situation in the table. If it doesn't work, then it will hurt us a lot.
"We will continue to work harder and we also depend a lot on the recovery of our players. Especially when they are experienced, top level players.
"But this is what is before us and we have to give all we can to make our position in the league better."
As this is Spurs' first season in the top flight following an impressive campaign last term that saw them promoted - Birmingham City and Tottenham will meet for the first time on Wednesday night.
Two of their three victories have come away from home, beating West Ham and Bristol City earlier in the season.
A mixed-bag of results, not least a disappointing 3-1 defeat to Everton last time out.
But, Karen Hills and Juan Amoros will be looking for their side to bounce back when they take on Birmingham City tonight.
They've lost five of their league games so far and have accumulated just three points as they prepare to battle it out for safety this season.
Although, they did emerge unlikely winners against Liverpool in October when their 2-0 win took them above the Merseyside club - a huge result in the relegation scrap.
Although, Tottenham are six points clear and will be looking to extend that lead when they travel to Birmingham this evening.
You can follow the action right here on VAVEL or the game will be streamed live on the FA Player.
My name is Hannah Pinnock and I'll be taking you through the action as it happens. Kick off at 19:30 GMT.
We'll be back closer to kick-off.