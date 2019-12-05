Sheffield United 0-2 Newcastle United: Magpies pick up three crucial road points against the Blades

Sheffield United had their seven match unbeaten run come to an end on Thursday night, as the Blades fell to Newcastle United by a score of 2-0 at Bramall Lane.

Allan Saint-Maximin opened the scoring for the Magpies in the 15th minute, jumping over his marker to head home from a few yards out.

The hosts continued to push on in search of an equalizer, but left themselves open at the back, and Newcastle capitalized. A flick-on header from Andy Carrol played Jonjo Shelvey through on goal, and the former England international made no mistake with the finish, coolly passing the ball into the back of the net.

That put the contest to bed, with the three points putting the Magpies level with Sheffield United in the standings, with the two teams now tied for 10th place in the Premier League.

Story of the game

The opening chance of the contest came in the first five minutes. Enda Stevens took a shot on the edge of the area which deflected off a Newcastle defender. It seemed destined for the top corner, but Martin Dubravka was able to react quickly to tip the ball over the crossbar.

Sheffield United controlled possession early on, but Newcastle managed to take the lead against the run of play ten minutes later. A quality cross from Javier Manquillo picked out Allan Saint-Maximin in the middle, and he rose highest to head home past the outstretched arms of Dean Henderson.

The Blades would react well, to their credit, and created another big chance in the 20th minute. Oli McBurnie headed a cross towards the bottom corner, but Dubravka was able to make another stellar save.

Sheffield United would have one last opportunity at the stroke of halftime, as McBurnie won a freekick on the edge of the area. Oliver Norwood stepped up and put plenty of power behind his effort, but hit it too close to Dubravka, who blocked it away from danger.

The Blades continued to dominate proceedings, but they could not break down the Newcastle defense to start the second half. Lys Mousset came on in the 60th minute to add a new dynamic to the attack.

The Magpies would put the ball in the back of the net once again, as Jonjo Shelvey snuck in behind the backline after a flick on header before slotting home from close range. It was initially called back for offside, but VAR was needed to confirm the decision. After a check, the goal was given, as Andy Carrol involved in the buildup managed to come back onside in time.

It was a gut punch to the home side, as Sheffield United now needed two goals to even salvage a point.

Takeaways from the match

Rest and rotation up top

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder doesn’t like to change his team too often, but even he was forced to switch things up due to the hectic holiday period. Considering the Blades played last Sunday versus Wolverhampton, and will be back on the field this coming Sunday as well, some rotation was needed.

That change came up top, as Billy Sharp and Oli McBurnie came on for the previous starting duo of Lys Mousset and David McGoldrick. Sharp and McBurnie had high hopes going into this season for different reasons, but it’s not quite clicked for either of them so far.

Sharp didn’t do much, and eventually made way for Mousset at the hour mark. It was a similar story for McBurnie, who forced a few good saves, but not much else. McGoldrick eventually made his way onto the field, but at that point, it was too little too late.

Expect McGoldrick and Mousset to be leading the line once again come Sunday.

Dubravka is elite

The star of the show was Newcastle United goalkeeper Martin Dubravka, who made a number of key saves early on to keep his team in the game.

He effectively stood on his head in the first half, stopping the Blades on every occasion. Dubravka has incredible reflexes, able to get an arm out on a moments notice. He needed it tonight, as Sheffield United created chance after chance.

Fans of the Magpies were certainly forced to worry at the hour mark when Durbavka picked up a knock and needed to be treated by the medical team, but he was able to play through the pain.

He had less to do in the second half, but still did well to secure a crucial clean sheet.

If the Slovakian goalkeeper continues to perform at such a high level, then there’s a good chance he won’t be at Newcastle for much longer.

Disappointment for the Blades

It was a rare off night for Sheffield United, who have enjoyed plenty of success this season. However, they’ll be disappointed that they couldn’t pick up all three points, especially in front of their home fans at Bramall Lane.

They had plenty of the ball, and did plenty with it, but just couldn’t find the back of the net. The aforementioned stellar play of Dubravka didn’t help, of course, but the Blades never created a clear cut chance during the game.

Supporters don’t need to be worried, per se, but this performance proved that Sheffield United are still a team that need to adapt to life in the Premier League. Survival is effectively guaranteed, but some were starting to dream of a top seven finish, which is too much to hope for at this moment.

Now, the pressure will be on them to bounce back.

Up next

The Blades head on the road this weekend, travelling to Carrow Road to face off against 19th place Norwich City on Sunday afternoon.

Newcastle, on the other hand, will be back home, as they host Southampton at St. James Park in a contest between two teams fighting to avoid relegation.