How should Arsenal lineup ahead of critical West Ham clash?

Arsenal have been in desperate form of late, with their winless streak extending to nine games in all competitions following a 2-1 defeat against Brighton & Hove Albion on Thursday night.

The Gunners find themselves in tenth place having secured just four wins in fifteen Premier League games so far this season, leaving them ten points adrift of the crucial Champions League places. What's more, they find themselves a monumental 24 points behind current league leaders Liverpool, with the relegation places in closer proximity. Five points ahead of Everton in 18th place, the club are in desperate need of a win on Monday night against West Ham as Freddie Ljungberg looks to inject some positivity into a growingly toxic atmosphere within the Emirates.

Given the importance of the match, Ljungberg's team selection will certainly capture attention, with defensive questions remaining over the heads of Hector Bellerin and David Luiz while Mesut Ozil continues to divide opinion. Indeed, the manager hasn't been afraid to make big calls in his tenure so far, bringing in the maligned Shkodran Mustafi against Norwich City while giving Granit Xhaka a route back into the club following his exile.

Here we take a look at who the manager could call upon for Monday night in a bid to record his first win as caretaker.

Embed from Getty Images

Ljungberg set for big decisions ahead of West Ham clash

Present form makes it increasingly difficult to determine what Arsenal's best collective lineup to get them out of their current rut, particularly in defence where David Luiz and Mustafi continue to make needless errors. Should they be fit enough, Callum Chambers and Rob Holding offer the best centre-back partnership; both players have ample pace and aggression to battle with Michael Antonio's possible return to the West Ham lineup while Bellerin and Tierney can offer the necessary attacking verve from wide.

Central midfield is another serious problem area for the Gunners, who are yet to find the necessary balance between defensive resilience and creativity to support the front three. Lucas Torreira fulfils the former category, with his gritty and abrasive style able to blanket the back-four when required. Likewise, his proactive and progressive possessional style could help place Arsenal on the front foot at the London stadium while matching the rigorous and physicality of Manuel Pellegrini's side.

Elsewhere, Matteo Guendouzi just pips the returning Granit Xhaka to the starting lineup given his affinity for running with the ball. The Frenchman, who started so brightly at the beginning of the season under Emery's tutelage, has struggled in recent weeks but certainly possesses the individual quality to inject some life into the Arsenal side.

Embed from Getty Images

Is it time for Arsenal to release their four-pronged weapon?

In the summer, much was made about the quality and depth within the front line, with a plethora of options placing Arsenal in a very advantageous position that looked primed to produce scintillating attacking football. However, the reality has been much less rosy.

Summer signing Nicolas Pepe has desperately struggled to make any form of impact at the club following his big money move but could yet make a telling contribution should Ljungberg be able to reignite the player's confidence. The winger has yet to feature alongside Mesut Ozil, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette as a four thus far, but given the club's need for an injection of impetus, Monday night would appear to be the perfect opportunity to do so. Ozil, who is arguably the embodiment of where Arsenal find themselves at present given ongoing question marks over his future, maintains the quality and creative eye for a pass that none of his teammates possess, making him an invaluable player even without any defensive contributions in his game.

Ljungberg has made plenty of bold selection decisions so far during his tenure, and Monday his another game where he needs to nail his flag to the mast. A dual anchor in midfield should help combat the physical aspect of West Ham's play while the tricky foursome in the attacking third possesses more than enough individual quality to get the club their first three points under the caretaker boss - boy do they need it.