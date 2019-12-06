Millwall 2-2 Nottingham Forest: Lions deny Forest all three points in South London

Millwall scored a stoppage time equaliser to extend their unbeaten run to five games and deny Nottingham Forest rest all three points.

Team News

Gary Rowett named an unchanged Millwall starting lineup from Saturday's draw at Birmingham. Meaning that Jiri Skalak and Matt Smith started back to back league games. Shaun Hutchinson returned to the bench following a rib injury that kept him out of the clash at St Andrews'.

Forest boss Sabri Lamouchi made three changes. Perhaps surprisingly top scorer Lewis Grabban and Joe Lolley were dropped to the bench with Alfa Semedo and Rafael Mir. There was also a start for club captain Michael Dawson.

Story of the game

Millwall took the lead after 15 minutes. A Jed Wallace corner was headed in by Shaun Williams. The Irish midfielder making it two goals in two games - Millwall's 10th goal from a set-piece this season.

Mahlon Romeo went close a couple of minutes later forcing Forest keeper Brice Samba into a smart stop.

Jed Wallace was causing the Forest all types of problems. The midfielder's ability to run at players and simply nick the ball and take it past an opponent was a real problem for Forest.

The Midlands side failed to create a single chance before the break and could easily have found themselves further behind should Millwall have been more clinical in the final third.

Forest improve massively after the break. Sammy Ameobi went close twice.

However, it would-be a former Millwall player in Grabban who would bring the visitors level. A corner was headed back across goal and the former Millwall player headed home with is first touch of the game.

That woke Millwall up who then went close. Jake Cooper saw his header brilliantly saved by Samba as the hosts went in search of a winner.

Substitute Albert Adomah had a glorious chance to win it for Forest. He found himself with time and space in the box but drill this shot wide.

Grabban thought he'd scored the winner when he tapped home a loose ball with three minutes left.

We were all wrong as in stoppage time. Shaun Williams' effort was spilled by Samba and Aiden O'Brien scrambled home an equaliser.

Takeaways

An unchanged Millwall lineup

It's safe to say a few eyebrows were raised when the team news was released. Before this game Millwall were facing a total of six games in just 26 days. Including a trip to Bristol City on Tuesday night. However, with just one defeat in the Rowett reign so far it's hard to leave any player out of the team. Considering the run that is to come it is likely we will see some changes to the team.

Poor first half display from Forest

Forest never got going in the opening period. They failed to create a single opportunity and will admit that they were lucky to be only 1-0 down at the break. Had it not been for Millwall's lack of cutting edge in the final third then Forest could well have been out of the game by the break.

Jed Wallace's performance

Jed Wallace was again superb for Millwall. His overall play and ability to beat opponents was the thing that stood out. However, his final ball let him down.