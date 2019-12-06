 Bristol City Women v Birmingham City Women Preview: Can the Robins bounce back?

Following Bristol City's shocking 11-1 defeat to Women's Super League leaders Arsenal last weekend, the Robins continue to hunt for their first win of the season.

Putting the past behind:

Second-bottom, Bristol have the opportunity to put the mauling at Meadow Park behind them when they welcome Birmingham City to Ashton Gate this Sunday.

Solely a point separates these two sides, and both have had a rocky start to the campaign. The first goal in the encounter could be a key one, as the last three meetings between the sides have been won by a goal to nil.

Tanya Oxtoby's women have the worst defence in the league, conceding 28 with 11 of those coming from last weekend's game against the Gunners. Whereas the Blues have only scored three goals in seven games.

Team News

Bristol's Abi Harrison is expected to miss the remainder of the WSL season after suffering a tear to the anterior cruciate ligament in her left knee in the 3-3 clash against Reading.

The 21-year-old signed for City in the summer of 2018 and will require surgery and rehabilitation taking up to the rest of the season.

Oxtoby previously stated that the forward 'has made an impact since joining' the club and will be without an important player.

As for the visitors, Brianna Visalli has been ruled out of action until the New Year. The midfielder has undergone surgery for a medical condition and therefore missed the previous two matches.

Predicted line-ups:

Bristol City Women: Baggaley, Sergeant, Brown, Matthews, Dykes, Humphrey, Chance, Allen, Daniels, Wellings, Salmon.

Birmingham City Women: Hampton, Simkin, Scott, Holloway, Jordan, Walker, Arthur, Staniforth, Grant, Williams, Whipp.

Form

Bristol City Women - L,L,D,L,D,L.

Birmingham City Women - D,L,L,W,L,L.

The match will take place at Solihull Moors' ground, Damson Park with kick-off scheduled for 15.00

Viewers can follow the game from the FA Player app which is freely accessible.